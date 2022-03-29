Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates after the death of Taylor Hawkins

By Jenny Mensah

The Learn To Fly rockers have shared a statement confirming all of their live shows have been cancelled following the tragic loss of their drummer.

Foo Fighters have confirmed the cancellation of the all of their upcoming tour dates.

Taking to social media the band wrote in a statement: "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing each other as planned. Instead let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

It was the band who broke the tragic news of Hawkin's death this weekend.

Taking to social media on the evening of 25 March (26 March UK time), Dave Grohl and the band announced the shocking and tragic news. with a statement, which read: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins."

They added: "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Foos were due to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in the Bogata, Columbia on Friday night (25th March), with another appearance due for Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday (27th March).

The drummer's final performance was at the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina on 20th March, where he sang the lead on a cover of Queen's Somebody to Love. The last song they played was an encore of Everlong.

Oliver Taylor Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas on 17th February 1972 and grew up in Laguna Beach, California.

He played in the experimental band Slyiva before getting his break playing drums on Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill and Can't Not tours. He later admitted: "I’d be delivering pizza if it wasn’t for her."

He officially joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing the band's original drummer William Goldsmith. When Hawkins called Dave Grohl offering his services, he considered leaving Alanis Morissette's band to join Foo Fighters a demotion.

Hawkins went on to feature on every Foos album, recording and touring with the band on There Is Nothing Left to Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017) and Medicine at Midnight (2021).

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children, Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.

