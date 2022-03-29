Foo Fighters' Greatest Hits re-enters Top 5 UK albums chart following Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighters' albums have re-entered the UK charts. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Taylor Hawkins, the longtime Foo Fighters drummer, tragically lost his life on 25th March aged 50.

Foo Fighters' Greatest Hits has returned to the Top 5 of the UK album charts.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the Learn To Fly drummer since the news of his untimely passing on Saturday 25th March, aged 50.

Now, music fans are taking to streaming platforms to appreciate his music, sending Foo Fighters' Greatest Hits album to the Top 5 of the UK album charts.

As the Official Charts Company reports, an increase in sales and streaming of Foos’ biggest tracks has led to the band’s 2009 compilation to currently sit at number four in the midweek charts, which is the position it the record peaked at the first time it was released.

Taking to social media in the late hours of 25 March (26 March UK time), Dave Grohl and the band announced the shocking and tragic news. with a statement, which read: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins."

They added: "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Foos were due to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in the Bogata, Columbia on Friday night (25th March), with another appearance due for Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday (27th March).

The drummer's final performance was at the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina on 20th March, where he sang the lead on a cover of Queen's Somebody to Love. The last song they played was an encore of Everlong.

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children, Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.

Oliver Taylor Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas on 17th February 1972 and grew up in Laguna Beach, California. He played in the experimental band Slyiva before getting his break playing drums on Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill and Can't Not tours. He later admitted: "I’d be delivering pizza if it wasn’t for her."

He officially joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing the band's original drummer William Goldsmith. When Hawkins called Dave Grohl offering his services, he considered leaving Alanis Morissette's band to join Foo Fighters a demotion.

Grohl told Chris Moyles in 2018: "They’re playing stadiums all over the world, why the f**k would he wanna join our band - that was playing the Astoria on a Tuesday night?"

