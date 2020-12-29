Kevin Bacon covers Radiohead's Creep for his goats

29 December 2020, 10:45 | Updated: 29 December 2020, 10:53

The Hollywood actor covered the 1993 track as part of his Goat Songs sessions, which he plays for his pet goats.

Kevin Bacon has covered Radiohead for his pet goats, and it's gone down pretty well.

The Footloose legend has embarked on a musical series entitled Goat Songs, where he thinks of songs his goats would like him to cover and he shares them online.

Taking to Instagram for his latest rendition, he wrote: "The goats were insisting, so I had to try. Here’s Creep by @radiohead #GoatSongs".

Watch him cover Thom Yorke and co's hit above.

Bacon has previously covered the likes of The Beach Boys' Don't Worry Baby and Frank Ocean's Thinking Bout You.

READ MORE Radiohead's Creep mashed-up with Mariah Carey's festive banger is all you need this Christmas

Kevin Bacon and Radiohead's Thom Yorke
Kevin Bacon covers Radiohead's Creep for his goats. Picture: 1. Instagram/kevinbacon 2. Bob Berg/Getty Images

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to Radiohead's Creep

The Hollow Man star isn't the only Hollywood icon to give the anthem the cover treatment, with Jurassic Park actor Sam Neil sharing his rendition earlier this year.

Nothing But Thieves' frontman Conor Mason even gave his haunting take on the single for our special Phone Covers feature, which saw artists collaborate with Radio X during the coronairus pandemic to send in covers of some of their favourite songs.

READ MORE: The most important facts about Radiohead's Thom Yorke

Latest Videos

Miles Kane covers Oasis track Hey Now! for 25 years of (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Miles Kane delivered the best cover version of 2020

Miles Kane

Nandi Bushell and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl

Nandi Bushell talks impact of Dave Grohl drum battle

Foo Fighters

The Cure and Bananarama on TV in 1985

The Cure drunk dancing with Bananarama on TV is brilliant

The Cure

Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Watch Carrie Fisher nail her Star Wars audition with Harrison Ford...

News

Radiohead Songs

Radiohead Latest

See more Radiohead Latest

Shortest Songs Ever: Tenacious D, Nirvana, The Smiths and The White Stripes

The best songs under 2 minutes

Features

Alex Turner and Thom Yorke

Only experts can name which artists recorded these B-sides

Quizzes

Radiohead's Thom Yorke meets Mariah Carey

This Mariah Carey and Radiohead mash-up will get Christmas started
Great Music Documentaries

The best music documentaries

Features

Stars of 1993: Radiohead, Nirvana, 4 Non Blondes and Lenny Kravitz

You're a music master if you can score 100% on this 1993 lyric quiz

Quizzes