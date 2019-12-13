This Mariah Carey and Radiohead mash-up will get Christmas started

13 December 2019, 11:41 | Updated: 13 December 2019, 11:48

Get in the festive mood with an amazing version of Creep, mixed with Carey's seasonal classic.

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to get in the festive spirit than with... Radiohead.

Wait a minute! We know they're not the first band that springs to mind when you think of Yuletide, but one YouTube genius has created the perfect mash-up to get you in the mood - as Radiohead meets Mariah Carey!

Radiohead's Thom Yorke meets Mariah Carey and Santa
Radiohead's Thom Yorke meets Mariah Carey and Santa. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images/Startraks/Shutterstock

Titled Creep But It's All I Want For Christmas Is You By Mariah Carey, William Maranci has taken Thom Yorke's 1992 ode to not feeling good about yourself with the pop icon's 1994 festive favourite.

Pour yourself a mulled wine and get listening.

Maranci admits that he was partially inspired by a solo ukulele cover by Zach Sanders from back in 2015. He's understandably surprised that people are watching his four year old video again...

Latest Videos

Pippa shows Jack Black and Karen Gillan her party trick

WATCH: Pippa shows Jumanji's Jack Black & Karen Gillan her epic party trick

The Chris Moyles Show

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Intersect Music Festival

WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl 'shotguns' beer with fan dressed as Santa in Las Vegas

Foo Fighters

Tom from Snow Windows creates a festive Christmas scene with Dave Grohl, Noel Gallagher and Sam Fender on The Chris Moyles Show

Snow Windows' Tom creates a festive masterpiece with Dave Grohl, Noel Gallagher and Sam Fender

The Chris Moyles Show

Designed By Mulberry...Made For Apple - Private View

Gavin & Stacey's Mathew Horne: I'm not jealous of James Corden's success

News

Radiohead Songs

Radiohead Latest

See more Radiohead Latest

Sex Pistols original line-up for Steve Jones, Johnny Rotten (John Lydon), Glen Matlock and Paul Cook

The 50 best debut singles

Features

Rodin's Thinker pondering the big questions in music

The best philosophical songs

Features

Alex Turner and Miles Kane in London, July 2016

The 10 most notable rock bromances

Features

Paul McCartney Conspiracy Theory

The most famous musical conspiracy theories and hoaxes

Features

Thom Yorke at the Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland on July 05, 2003.

The most important facts about Radiohead's Thom Yorke