This Mariah Carey and Radiohead mash-up will get Christmas started

Get in the festive mood with an amazing version of Creep, mixed with Carey's seasonal classic.

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to get in the festive spirit than with... Radiohead.

Wait a minute! We know they're not the first band that springs to mind when you think of Yuletide, but one YouTube genius has created the perfect mash-up to get you in the mood - as Radiohead meets Mariah Carey!

Radiohead's Thom Yorke meets Mariah Carey and Santa. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images/Startraks/Shutterstock

Titled Creep But It's All I Want For Christmas Is You By Mariah Carey, William Maranci has taken Thom Yorke's 1992 ode to not feeling good about yourself with the pop icon's 1994 festive favourite.

Pour yourself a mulled wine and get listening.

Maranci admits that he was partially inspired by a solo ukulele cover by Zach Sanders from back in 2015. He's understandably surprised that people are watching his four year old video again...