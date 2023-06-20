Queens of the Stone Age share Paper Machete video

20 June 2023, 13:28 | Updated: 20 June 2023, 20:24

Queens of The Stone age have collaborated with Beavertown Brewery on new Paper Machete video
By Jenny Mensah

The video is a collaboration with Beavertown Brewery in celebration of the band's In Times New Roman... album.

Queens of The Stone Age have dropped their Paper Machete video.

Josh Homme and co have joined forces with the creative team from Beavertown Brewery's creative team, together with its Creative Director Nick Dwyer and Black Dog Films’ Director and Animator Alice Bloomfield, who have illustrated a music for their latest single.

Inspired by the universe of Beavertown's Neck Oil can artwork, the video features Josh Homme and the band reimagined in Beavertown Brewery’s iconic style.

Watch the video below:

Beavertown x Queens of the Stone Age - Paper Machete (Music Video)

READ MORE: Queens of the Stone Age announce UK & European tour dates for 2023

Nick Dwyer, Beavertown Brewery’s Creative Director, has said: “It’s absolutely mind-blowing to be working with Queens of The Stone Age. We’ve been massive fans of them forever. So, to have the opportunity to make a music video for them, let alone the only one they are doing, … well it hasn’t quite sunk in yet.”

Queens of The Stone age collaborate with Beavertown Brewery on new Paper Machete video
Meanwhile, last Friday (16th June) saw the band unleash their new In Times New Roman... album, which includes the likes of Carnavoyeur, What the Peephole Say and Emotion Sickness.

Queens of the Stone Age - "Emotion Sickness"

READ MORE: Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme reveals cancer treatment

Following the release of their eight studio album, the band are set to play an anticipated headline set on Glastonbury’s Other Stage this Sunday (25th June).

QOTSA will also return to the UK and Europe in November for their The End Is Nero Arena tour.

The Autumn dates begin on 4th November at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome before getting to the UK on 14th November at Manchester AO Arena and London’s The O2 on 15th November, with support from The Chats and deep tan.

Tickets are available here.

Listen to the band's new album In Times New Roman... here:

Queens of The Stone Age's UK & European 2023 dates:

  • 4th November: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
  • 5th November: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal
  • 7th November: Paris Accor Arena
  • 8th November: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle
  • 9th November: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle
  • 10th November: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle
  • 11th November: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle
  • 12th November: Antwerp Sportpaleis
  • 14th November: Manchester AO Arena
  • 15th November: London The O2
  • 18th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 19th November: Birmingham Resorts World Arena
  • 20th November: Stockton-on-Tees Globe Theatre
  • 22nd November: Dublin 3Arena

See Queen's of The Stone Age's full tour dates here

