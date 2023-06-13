Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme reveals cancer treatment

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme at Boston Calling 2023. Picture: GettyAstrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman revealed that he underwent surgery last year.

Josh Homme has revealed he underwent treatment for cancer in 2022.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman, shared in a new interview how he underwent a surgery which went successfully.

"I never say it can't get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn't advise it. But I do say it can get better," Homme told Revolver magazine.

He said of the period, which coincided with a custody battle with ex-wife and Distillers' star Brody Dalle: "Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know?"

The Emotion Sickness rocker added: "I'm extremely thankful that I'll get through this, and I'll look back at this as something that's fucked up — but will have made me better. I'm cool with that.

"There's a lot of stuff I want to do. And there's a lot of people I want to do that with."

The news comes as the band have announced fresh tour dates in the UK and Europe for 2023.

The No One Knows rockers will take their new album, In Times New Roman... on the road with their The End Is Nero Tour, stopping off at the likes of London, Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin.

They'll be supported on their November dates by Australian indie outfit The Chats and post-punk trio Deep Tan.

Meanwhile, QOTSA will release their In Times New Roman... this Friday (16th June), before heading to Glastonbury Festival for a headline set on Sunday 25th June at The Other Stage.

Queens of The Stone Age's UK & European 2023 dates:

4th November: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

5th November: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal

7th November: Paris Accor Arena

8th November: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

9th November: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle

10th November: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle

11th November: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

12th November: Antwerp Sportpaleis

14th November: Manchester AO Arena

15th November: London The O2

18th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro

19th November: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

20th November: Stockton-on-Tees Globe Theatre

22nd November: Dublin 3Arena

