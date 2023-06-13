Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme reveals cancer treatment

13 June 2023, 17:43

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme at Boston Calling 2023
Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme at Boston Calling 2023. Picture: GettyAstrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman revealed that he underwent surgery last year.

Josh Homme has revealed he underwent treatment for cancer in 2022.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman, shared in a new interview how he underwent a surgery which went successfully.

"I never say it can't get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn't advise it. But I do say it can get better," Homme told Revolver magazine.

He said of the period, which coincided with a custody battle with ex-wife and Distillers' star Brody Dalle: "Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know?"

The Emotion Sickness rocker added: "I'm extremely thankful that I'll get through this, and I'll look back at this as something that's fucked up — but will have made me better. I'm cool with that.

"There's a lot of stuff I want to do. And there's a lot of people I want to do that with."

READ MORE: Queens of the Stone Age announce UK & European tour dates for 2023

The news comes as the band have announced fresh tour dates in the UK and Europe for 2023.

The No One Knows rockers will take their new album, In Times New Roman... on the road with their The End Is Nero Tour, stopping off at the likes of London, Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin.

They'll be supported on their November dates by Australian indie outfit The Chats and post-punk trio Deep Tan.

Meanwhile, QOTSA will release their In Times New Roman... this Friday (16th June), before heading to Glastonbury Festival for a headline set on Sunday 25th June at The Other Stage.

Queens of the Stone Age- "Carnavoyeur"

Queens of The Stone Age's UK & European 2023 dates:

  • 4th November: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
  • 5th November: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal
  • 7th November: Paris Accor Arena
  • 8th November: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle
  • 9th November: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle
  • 10th November: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle
  • 11th November: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle
  • 12th November: Antwerp Sportpaleis
  • 14th November: Manchester AO Arena
  • 15th November: London The O2
  • 18th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 19th November: Birmingham Resorts World Arena
  • 20th November: Stockton-on-Tees Globe Theatre
  • 22nd November: Dublin 3Arena

READ MORE: Queens of the Stone age announce In Times New Roman... album and share Emotions Sickness single

