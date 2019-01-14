Josh Homme: I've Peed On Dave Grohl And He's Peed On Me

Watch as the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman discusses his close bond with the Foo Fighters rocker.

Josh Homme has revealed he's "peed on Dave" Grohl. Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart to reveal the most famous person he's ever bumped into at the urinal, the No One Knows rocker replied: "Well, I've peed on Dave and he's peed on me. I feel like that's well known".

The rocker added jokingly: "Frankly I quite like peeing next to Dave. It's one of the things I like the most, because it's got that back beat."

Homme and Grohl's woking relationship dates back to the Queens Of The Stone Age album Songs For The Deaf in 2001, which saw the Foos man play drums on classics such as No One Knows and Go With The Flow.