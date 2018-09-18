VIDEO: Josh Homme Joins Mosh Pit At Wife Brody Dalle's Distillers Gig

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman joined the crowd during The Distillers' gig at The Hollywood Palladium.

Josh Homme was spotted in the mosh pit at his own wife's gig this weekend.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman showed his support for his spouse Brody Dalle at a recent Distillers gig, which took place on Saturday (15 September).

A video captured by Instagrammer c.greenworlf sees the rocker join the crowds at the front of the stage during City of Angles - one of Distillers best known songs - at The Hollywood Palladium.

See a clip of the action here:

Homme and Dalle have been married since 2005 and share two children a daughter Camille Harley Joan Homme, and two sons Orrin Ryder Homme and Wolf Dillon Reece Homme.

The Distillers - who Dalle first formed in 1998 - are currently on a short tour of dates in the United States, where they will play the San Diego The Observatory tonight (18 September) and the Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl on Thursday (20 September).

