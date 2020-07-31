Watch Josh Homme’s acoustic performance of Spinning in Daffodils for Lollapalooza

See the QOTSA rocker's stripped-back version of the Them Crooked Vultures track for the festival's digital instalment this year.

Josh Homme has given an acoustic performance of Spinning in Daffodils.

The Queens of The Stone Age frontman donned a white shirt to match his striking white beard and played a stripped-back version of the track from his Them Crooked Vultures supergroup's 2009 album.

The performance was part of this year's digital offering of Lollapalooza festival, LOLLA2020, after the physical event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Homme's performance above.

Josh Homme performs Them Crooked Vultures song Spinning in Daffodils for Lollapalooza 2020. Picture: Radio X

Homme's rendition was part of a host of performances for the live-streamed festival, which also showcased included Toni Cornell, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello and H.E.R.

Meanwhile, LOLLA2020 also showcased throwback sets from previous years including the likes of Imagine Dragons' 2018 set, Paul McCartney's 2015 set and LCD Soundsystem's 2016 set.

Watch Thursday's stream here:

