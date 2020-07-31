Watch Josh Homme’s acoustic performance of Spinning in Daffodils for Lollapalooza

31 July 2020, 10:23 | Updated: 31 July 2020, 10:36

See the QOTSA rocker's stripped-back version of the Them Crooked Vultures track for the festival's digital instalment this year.

Josh Homme has given an acoustic performance of Spinning in Daffodils.

The Queens of The Stone Age frontman donned a white shirt to match his striking white beard and played a stripped-back version of the track from his Them Crooked Vultures supergroup's 2009 album.

The performance was part of this year's digital offering of Lollapalooza festival, LOLLA2020, after the physical event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Homme's performance above.

READ MORE: Where did Queens Of The Stone Age get their name from?

Josh Homme performs Them Crooked Vultures song Spinning in Daffodils for Lollapalooza 2020
Josh Homme performs Them Crooked Vultures song Spinning in Daffodils for Lollapalooza 2020. Picture: Radio X

Homme's rendition was part of a host of performances for the live-streamed festival, which also showcased included Toni Cornell, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello and H.E.R.

Meanwhile, LOLLA2020 also showcased throwback sets from previous years including the likes of Imagine Dragons' 2018 set, Paul McCartney's 2015 set and LCD Soundsystem's 2016 set.

Watch Thursday's stream here:

READ MORE: QOTSA's Josh Homme and Distillers' Brody Dalle are reportedly legally separating

Latest Videos

Brian Blessed appears on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles' impression of Brian Blessed is amazing

Pippa Taylor, Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles play Politician or Notitician on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show play Politician or Notitician

Matthew Crosby and Elis James play Betabet on Radio X

WATCH: Matthew Crosby plays Betabet with Elis James

Dominic Byrne tries on a mask made by a listener on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Has Dom FINALLY found a mask for his floppy ears on The Chris Moyles Show?

Queens Of The Stone Age Songs

Queens Of The Stone Age Latest

See more Queens Of The Stone Age Latest

Queens Of The Stone Age in 2000: Nick Oliveri, David Catching, Josh Homme, Hutch, Gene Trautmann

Where did Queens Of The Stone Age get their name from?

Kurt Cobain On MTV Unplugged in November 1993

The best MTV Unplugged sessions

Features

Them Crooked Vultures Perform At Hammersmith Apollo In London

The most incredible drumming moments caught on camera

Features

Alex Turner and Miles Kane attend The Mercury Prize as The Last Shadow Puppets in 2008

The Last Shadow Puppets and the best supergroups

Features

Jimmy Page on stage with Led Zeppelin in June 1972

The greatest ever guitar legends

Features