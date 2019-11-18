QOTSA's Josh Homme and Distillers' Brody Dalle are reportedly legally separating

According to reports, the Distillers rocker has filed for legal separation from the Queens of The Stone Age frontman.

Josh Homme and Brody Dalle are reportedly parting ways after 14 years of marriage.

According to the Daily Mail, the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman and the Distillers singer are calling it quits, after Dalle filed the legal separation documents last week.

Homme and Dalle married in 2007 and share three children together; 13-year-old daughter Camille, eight-year-old son Orrin and three-year-old son Wolf.

Dalle moved from her native Australia to the United States when she turned 18 in 1997 with her then fiancé and soon-to-be husband Rancid's Tim Armstrong. The pair met at Australia's Summersault Festival when she was playing with her Sourpuss band.

Dalle founded the Distillers while in LA and released their debut eponymous album in 2000, but her marriage to Armstrong was to end in a bitter divorce by 2003.

It was during this time that Dalle met the QOTSA frontman, although Josh Homme revealed that they had crossed paths much earlier.

Speaking about how they first met backstage at a Kyuss show in 1997 to the Sydney Morning Herald, Homme recalled: "She came up to me backstage and asked if I was in Kyuss. We talked for an hour and a half and I never forgot her."

The No One Knows singer added: "I didn’t like her ex [Tim Armstrong from Rancid], so I lied and said I had made out with her in the hope that he would find out,” Homme added. “I didn’t see her again until seven years later."

"I pretended I didn’t see her and tried to be cool," Homme said of them crossing paths again at Australia's Big Day Out Festival.

"From that moment we clicked and it was on. We’ve been together ever since. I never thought I would get married, but I found someone I couldn’t live without."

