Brian May reveals he had a minor stroke that left him in doubt over whether he could play guitar again

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May has given fans a health update. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Queen guitarist has revealed that he was rushed to hospital a week ago and temporarily lost control of his arm.

Brian May suffered a "minor stroke" a week ago that left him unable to "control" his arm.

The Queen guitarist has reassured fans he is doing OK after suffering from what he referred to as a "little health hiccup" that saw him rushed to hospital and briefly had him concerned about whether he could still play his instrument.

Taking to Instagram, the 77-year-old rocker shared a video, where he explained to fans: "I hope you’re all well out there. I’m here to bring you first of all some good news. I think good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden - out of the blue - I didn’t have any control over this arm so was a little scary."

See his video in full below:

Brian May reveals he had a minor stroke

The Bohemian Rhapsody legend went on to praise the staff at Frimley Hospital say that he didn't let fans know earlier because he didn't want their sympathy or to be inundated with messages of concern.

"I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital where I went," he continued. "Blue lights flashing a lot. Very exciting. I might post you a video if you like.

"I didn't want to say anything at the time because I didn't want anything surrounding it. You know I really don't want sympathy. Please don't do that 'cause It'll clutter up my inbox and I hate that."

The We Will Rock You star also went onto explain that he is OK but has been "grounded" by doctors, who have advised him to not do anything which will raise his heart rate.

"So good news is I'm OK. I'm just doing what I'm told, which is nothing. So I'm grounded. I'm not allowed to go out. Well, I'm not allowed to fly, not allowed to have planes flying over which will stress me, but I'm good."

It's not the first time May has shared his health struggles with his fans. During COVID, he also revealed he had suffered a heart attack during lockdown.

Watch the video where he shared the grave news.

Brian May reveals he suffered a heart attack and was 'very near death'

Later reacting to fans' support, the star said: "I'm overwhelmed. I'm really more than touched by the torrent of love and support that's come back at me after the incredible coverage in the press. I really didn't expect all that.

"As you can see, I'm OK, but [...] my email box and my save me box and everything else is so full of incredible messages. I will never be able to thank you all individually, so let me please at least thank you here."

He added: "It's just unbelievable. This is going to sound very strange, but I sort of feel like I died and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes..."

