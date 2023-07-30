Pulp bring resplendent reunion tour to a close with second date at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
30 July 2023, 10:37 | Updated: 30 July 2023, 13:13
Jarvis Cocker and co completed their UK tour dates by playing the second of two nights at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo in London. Find out what was on the setlist.
Pulp played another headline show at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo this Saturday 28th July) bringing their triumphant reunion dates to a close.
After a dazzling show at Finsbury Park earlier this month, a string of festival sets and homecoming gigs in their native Sheffield, Jarvis Cocker and co rounded off their duo of gigs at the iconic West London venue with an emotional performance and a very special guest.
Unsurprisingly the London crowd was treated to the Britpop band's biggest hits such as Disco 2000, Sorted for E's and Wizz, Do You Remember The First Time? and Babies.
The night also saw the band joined by a very special guest, with Marley, the son of their late bassist Steve Mackey, accompanying them on guitar for Common People.
As with the night before, the band ended their set on 2013's After You, Razzmatazz, This Is Hardcore album track Glory Days and Jarvis Cocker's stirring new ode, Hymn of the North.
See the full setlist below.
Pulp's setlist at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on 29th July:
1. I Spy
2. Disco 2000
3. Mis-Shapes
4. Something Changed (Dedicated to Steve Mackey)
5. Pink Glove
6. Weeds
7. Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)
8. F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.
9. Sorted for E's & Wizz
10. This Is Hardcore
11. Do You Remember The First Time?
12. Babies
13. Sunrise
Encore:
14. Like a Friend
15. Underwear
16. Common People (Marley Mackey, Steve's son, on guitar)
Encore 2:
17. After You
18. Razzmatazz
19. Glory Days
20. Hymn of the North
Taking to Twitter after their performance, the band wrote: "The response to these shows has been amazing, far beyond anything we could’ve imagined when we first gathered in a tiny room with a few instruments last September. We are thankful for everyone who came out to watch and listen & hope it was as good for you as it has been for us."
They added: "Thanks to Emma Smith, Andrew McKinney & Adam Betts for playing with us so brilliantly, and to the wonderful Elysian Collective members & their esteemed leader/arranger Richard Jones. Stacks of appreciation to the crew and management without whom none of this would’ve happened.
"Look after yourselves & have a great summer. xxx"
Well, unsurprisingly, Pulp were utterly magnificent at Hammersmith tonight..— FourthDrawerDown #MDANT 🏅 (@itaintwhywhywhy) July 30, 2023
Thanks for the memories, Jarvis🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/8mGwRMTM7U
