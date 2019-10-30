QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Pulp's Common People?

Pulp's Jarvis Cocker in their Common people video. Picture: YouTube/PulpVEVO

As Pulp's Different Class album reaches its 24th anniversary, test your knowledge on one of its most iconic singles.

Pulp's seminal album Different Class is 24 years old.

Released on 30 October 1995, Jarvis Cocker and co's fourth studio offering was both a critical and commercial success - scoring a number one in the UK album charts and going on to win the 1996 Mercury Music Prize.

The record, which offered up a slice of everyday modern life, included singles in Mis-Shapes, Disco 2000 and Sorted for E's & Wizz, but it's undoubtedly most known for its iconic anthem, Common People.

Do you think you know the words to the Britpop smash? Even its tricky fourth verse which doesn't appear in the video?

Test yourself here...

