Pulp play first of two shows at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo: full setlist

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp on the first of two nights at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Jarvis Cocker and co played the first of two nights at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo in London. Find out what was on the setlist.

Pulp played a headline show at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo this Friday (28th July) offering up a 20-track setlist of their greatest hits and the odd rarity.

After a triumphant gig at Finsbury Park earlier this month, plus a stream of shows at the likes of TRNSMT Fest, Latitude and two homecoming gigs in their native Sheffield, Jarvis Cocker and co treated fans to what would be the first of two nights at the iconic West London venue.

Offering up some of their most popular hits such as Disco 2000, Sorted for E's and Wizz, Do You Remember The First Time?, Babies and Common People was no surprise, but the Britpop legends also threw a few unexpected bonus performances into the mix.

After a nostalgic and energetic performance they chose to end their set on 2013 single After You, Razzmataz, This Is Hardcore album track Glory Days and Hymn of the North- which they's debuted in Sheffield just weeks before.

Get the full setlist below.

An evening of rock/pop at its mos wistful! #Pulp pic.twitter.com/xtWH1pDWr9 — Richard Truscott (@rtruscott) July 28, 2023

Pulp's setlist at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on 28th July:

1. I Spy

2. Disco 2000

3. Mis-Shapes

4. Something Changed (Dedicated to Steve Mackey)

5. Pink Glove

6. Weeds

7. Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)

8. F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

9. Sorted for E's & Wizz

10. This Is Hardcore

11. Do You Remember the First Time?

12. Babies

13. Sunrise

Encore:

14. Like a Friend

15. Underwear

16. Common People (With band introductions; with… more )

Encore 2:

17. After You

18. Razzmatazz

19. Glory Days

20. Hymn of the North

