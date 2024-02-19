Jarvis Cocker pays tribute to late mother & shares thanks for support after her passing

Pulp's Jarvis Cocker at Finsbury Park on Friday 1st July. Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

By Jenny Mensah

The Pulp frontman revealed his mother Christine died shortly after the Britpop band's Hogmanay concert on New Year's Day.

Jarvis Cocker has taken time to reflect on the passing of his mother, Christine.

The Pulp frontman took to Instagram this morning (Monday 19th February) to reveal his beloved mum had died on the evening of New Year's Day not long after the band played their gig at Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2023/2034.

Sharing an image of himself onstage with his late parent as well as the moment he had the crowd shout her name at the show, he wrote: "It’s 49 days since my mum passed away. She died the day after Pulp played the Hogmanay concert in Edinburgh.

"I travelled back down south on new year’s day & she left this Earth at 10:15pm that evening."

The Disco 2000 singer added: "Clip#2 is me getting the audience in Edinburgh to shout out her name. Many thanks to everyone who has helped or said good things about Christine since then."

Pulp's Hogmanay show, which marked their first gig in the Scottish capital for two decades, saw the band play two sets; one before the clock struck 12 at midnight and another after the traditional fireworks show to ring in the new year.

The gig wrapped up a huge year for the Briptop band, who confirmed their reunion, which included a headline UK tour and festival dates for 2023.

The band headlined Neighbourhood Weekender, TRNSMT Festival and Latitude Festival in the UK and their tour included two epic homecoming shows at Sheffield Utilita Arena and a landmark summer gig at London's Finsbury Park.

On their live dates they also paid tribute to their former bassist Steve Mackey, who had sadly lost his battle with cancer that same year.

This year, Jarvis Cocker and co will continue their assault on festival line-ups with shows across Europe at Øya Festival, Primavera Sound, Northside Festival and more.