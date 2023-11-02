Isle of Wight Festival 2024: Headliners, line-up and tickets

On Air Now
2 November 2023, 16:48
Isle of Wight Festival has announced its first names for 2024.
The festival, which takes place at Seaclose Park from 20th - 23rd June 2024, will see headliners in The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day, who will appear in a UK festival exclusive.
Also on the bill so far are Also on the bill are The Streets, Zara Larsson, McFly, Simple Minds, Keane, Suede, Dagny, The Darkness, with many more to be announced.
Isle of Wight Festival takes place from 20th - 23rd June 2024.
The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day are set to headline Isle of Wight 2024. Liam Howlett and Maxim will play the festival on Friday night. Pet Shop Boys legends Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe will top the bill on the Saturday night of the festival and US pop punk icons Green Day will close out the festival on with a spectacular Sunday set.
Tickets for IOW 2024 are on general sale from Friday 6th November GMT from www.isleofwightfestival.com.
Barclaycard and Three customers can be first in line with exclusive pre-sale access for 48 hours from now (2nd November at 1PM GMT).
See ticket prices (with no additional fees) are below:
Isle of Wight stage splits and stage times will be published closer to the time of the event.