Isle of Wight Festival 2024: Headliners, line-up and tickets

The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day will headline Isle Of Wight 2024. Picture: 1. Rahul Singh. 2. Phil Fisk 3. Alice Baxley

The major festival returns to Seaclose Park next year with Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams topping the bill.

Isle of Wight Festival has announced its first names for 2024.

The festival, which takes place at Seaclose Park from 20th - 23rd June 2024, will see headliners in The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day, who will appear in a UK festival exclusive.

Also on the bill so far are Also on the bill are The Streets, Zara Larsson, McFly, Simple Minds, Keane, Suede, Dagny, The Darkness, with many more to be announced.

Find out who's playing the historic festival and how to buy tickets.

Isle Of Wight Festival 2024 will take place from 20th - 23rd June 2024. Picture: David Jensen / Alamy Stock Photo

When is Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

Isle of Wight Festival takes place from 20th - 23rd June 2024.

Green Day are among the headliners for Isle Of Wight 2024. Picture: Alice Baxley

Who's headlining Isle of Wight Festival 2023?

The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day are set to headline Isle of Wight 2023. Liam Howlett and Maxim will play the festival on Friday night. Pet Shop Boys legends Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe will top the bill on the Saturday night of the festival and US pop punk icons Green Day will close out the festival on with a spectacular Sunday set.

Who is on the Isle of Wight Festival 2024 line-up?

THE PRODIGY

PET SHOP BOYS

GREEN DAY

Beverley Knight

Blossoms

Crowded House

Dagny

Jake Shears

Keane

McFly

Nothing But Thieves

Pet Shop Boys

Picture This

Rick Parfitt Jnr & The RPJ Band

Scouting For Girls

Simple Minds

The Bootleg Beatles

The Darkness

The K’sThe Mary Wallopers

The Prodigy

The Streets

Suede

Toyah & Robert Fripp

Zara Larsson

AND MANY MORE NAMES TO BE ANNOUNCED...

READ MORE - Latitude Festival 2023: Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra to headline

When are Isle of Wight 2024 tickets on sale?

Tickets for IOW 2024 are on general sale from Friday 6th November GMT from www.isleofwightfestival.com.

Barclaycard and Three customers can be first in line with exclusive pre-sale access for 48 hours from now (2nd November at 1PM GMT).

How much are Isle of Wight 2024 tickets?

See ticket prices (with no additional fees) are below:

Weekend with / without Camping: £269.95

Islander: £220.45

Student: £225.95

Teen (13-17): £225.95

Island Teen (13-17): £192.95

Older Child (9-12): £14

Younger Child (3-8): £8.40

Infant (2 & under): Free

What are the stage times for Isle of Wight 2024?

Isle of Wight stage splits and stage times will be published closer to the time of the event.