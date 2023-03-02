Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies, aged 56

2 March 2023, 15:10 | Updated: 2 March 2023, 15:34

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died at age 56
Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died at age 56. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

The tragic news of the musicians death on Thursday 2nd March was announced by his wife in a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died.

The sad news of his passing was shared on Instagram on Thursday 2nd March from his official account, with a message from his wife Katie Grand.

An image of the musician was accompanied by the caption: "After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey. Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken. Steve was the most talented man I knew, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words.”

The family has asked for privacy at this time.

Taking to their official Twitter account, Pulp shared a statement which was captioned: "Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx".

The statement read: "Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones.

"This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. & it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we'd have done otherwise)."

Jarvis Cocker and co added: "Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band. & We'd very much like to think that he's back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure.

"Safe travels, Steve.

"We hope to catch up with you one day.

"All our love xx".

More to follow...

