What are Pulp's biggest songs?

Jarvis Cocker and co have made a triumphant return in the summer of 2023 - but which of their songs has had the most streams and views? Let's find out...

Pulp - Common People Pulp - Mis-Shapes The biggest song of Pulp's career was the lead single from their era-defining Different Class. Hitting No 2 in the UK singles chart, it was certified as double Platinum by the BPI in March 2023. In the digital era, it's notched up 187 million Spotify streams and 52 million YouTube views across various different official clips. It remains one of the high points of the summer of Britpop.

Pulp - Disco 2000 Pulp - Disco 2000 Dedicated to Jarvis Cocker's childhood friend Deborah Bone, this song only made No 7 in the charts, but has still been awarded Platinum status as one of the band's biggest selling singles. The third track to be taken from the Different Class album, it's now had more than 105 million streams on Spotify and 23 million views on the different clips shared on the band's official YouTube channel.

Pulp - Babies Pulp - Babies Originally issued as an indie single in 1992, this Pulp favourite was later re-recorded for the His 'N' Hers album and included on the Sisters EP in May 1994. The EP made No 19 in the charts and the lead track has now had 55 million listens on Spotify and 11 million YouTube views.

Pulp - Do You Remember The First Time? Pulp - Do You Remember the First Time? The band's second single for their new label Island, the track was accompanied by a special video that included various celebrities recalling how they lost their virginity. It became the first Pulp single to crack the Top 40 (reaching No 33) and has now had 37 million Spotify streams and over 4 million views on YouTube.

Pulp - Something Changed Pulp - Something Changed The final single to be taken from the landmark Different Class album in March 1996, this was an old Pulp song that dated back to 1984. Something Changed made No 10 in the charts and has achieved over 25 million Spotify streams and over 600,000 YouTube views.

Pulp - This Is Hardcore Pulp - This Is Hardcore The title track from Pulp's post-Britpop album of 1998, this was Jarvis Cocker's meditation on the nature of fame... following a very hectic couple of years as a celebrity himself. The track only made No 12 in March 1998, but it's had 13 million streams and nearly 5 million views in the digital era.

Pulp - Underwear Underwear A surprise contender for Pulp's biggest tunes, but this is actually the b-side to the classic Common People single in May 1995 and is included in the band's live set to this day. In recent times, the song has received over 14 million streams and had nearly a quarter of a million video views on YouTube.

Pulp - Sorted For E's & Wizz Pulp - Sorted For E's & Wizz (Video) Cocker's condemnation of the emptiness of rave culture aroused tabloid fury when the single sleeve apparently showed fans how to create a "wrap" to hide drugs in. This controversy didn't stop the track reaching No 2 when it was backed with Mis-Shapes as a single in September 1995. It's now had nearly 13 million Spotify streams and 200,000 views on the band's official YouTube channel.

Pulp - Mile End Mile End (From 'Trainspotting' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) If you're not familiar with this Pulp track, it was the band's contribution to the Trainspotting soundtrack in February 1996, although it later turned up as the b-side to Something Changed. It's had over 12 million streams and a touch under half a million YouTube views.