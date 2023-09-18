The 15 best Jarvis Cocker lyrics

Jarvis Cocker in 2001, around the time of the We Love Life album.
The Pulp frontman turns 60 on 19th September 2023, so here are some of the Britpop legend's finest lyrical couplets.

  1. "I said 'Pretend you got no money' - And she just laughed and said 'Oh, you're so funny'. I said Yeah... Well, I can't see anyone else smiling in here."

    Common People, 1995

    Pulp - Common People

  2. "Your name is Deborah, Deborah... It never suited ya."

    Disco 2000, 1995

    Pulp - Disco 2000

  3. "I heard you stop outside the door, I know you won't believe it's true. I only went with her 'cos she looks like you."

    Babies, 1992

    Pulp - Babies

  4. "Do you remember the first time? I can't remember a worse time...But you know that we've changed so much since then."

    Do You Remember The First Time?, 1994

    Pulp - Do You Remember the First Time?

  5. "I lost my friends, I dance alone, it's six o'clock I wanna go home."

    Sorted For E's And Wizz, 1995

    Pulp - Sorted For E's & Wizz (Video)

  6. "I wrote this song two hours before we met, I didn't know your name or what you looked like yet."

    Something Changed, 1995

    Pulp - Something Changed

  7. "His body loved her / His mind was set on other things."

    They Suffocate At Night, 1987

    They Suffocate at Night

  8. "You could end up with a smack in the mouth, just for standing out."

    Mis-Shapes, 1995

    Pulp - Mis-Shapes

  9. "I guess you have to go right down before you understand just how low a human being can go."

    Mile End, 1996

    Mile End (From 'Trainspotting' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

  10. "And now you're going with some kid / Who looks like some bad comedian."

    Razzmatazz, 1993

    Pulp Razzamatazz

  11. "If you look very hard / Behind those lines upon their face / You may see where you are headed / And it's such a lonely place."

    Help The Aged, 1997

    Pulp - Help The Aged

  12. "No wonder you're looking thin / When all that you live on is lipgloss and cigarettes."

    Lipgloss, 1993

    Pulp - Lipgloss

  13. "The word's on the street, you've found someone new / If he looks nothing like me, I'm so happy for you."

    Bad Cover Version, 2001

    Pulp - Bad Cover Version

  14. "Entertainment can sometimes be hard / When the thing that you love / Is the same thing that's holding you down."

    Party Hard, 1997

    Pulp - Party Hard

  15. "Your skin so pale against the fallen autumn leaves / And no-one saw us but the trees."

    The Trees, 2001

    Pulp - The Trees

