The 15 best Jarvis Cocker lyrics
18 September 2023, 17:26
The Pulp frontman turns 60 on 19th September 2023, so here are some of the Britpop legend's finest lyrical couplets.
Listen to this article
-
"I said 'Pretend you got no money' - And she just laughed and said 'Oh, you're so funny'. I said Yeah... Well, I can't see anyone else smiling in here."
Common People, 1995
Pulp - Common People
-
"Your name is Deborah, Deborah... It never suited ya."
Disco 2000, 1995
Pulp - Disco 2000
-
"I heard you stop outside the door, I know you won't believe it's true. I only went with her 'cos she looks like you."
Babies, 1992
Pulp - Babies
-
"Do you remember the first time? I can't remember a worse time...But you know that we've changed so much since then."
Do You Remember The First Time?, 1994
Pulp - Do You Remember the First Time?
-
"I lost my friends, I dance alone, it's six o'clock I wanna go home."
Sorted For E's And Wizz, 1995
Pulp - Sorted For E's & Wizz (Video)
-
"I wrote this song two hours before we met, I didn't know your name or what you looked like yet."
Something Changed, 1995
Pulp - Something Changed
-
"His body loved her / His mind was set on other things."
They Suffocate At Night, 1987
They Suffocate at Night
-
"You could end up with a smack in the mouth, just for standing out."
Mis-Shapes, 1995
Pulp - Mis-Shapes
-
"I guess you have to go right down before you understand just how low a human being can go."
Mile End, 1996
Mile End (From 'Trainspotting' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
-
"And now you're going with some kid / Who looks like some bad comedian."
Razzmatazz, 1993
Pulp Razzamatazz
-
"If you look very hard / Behind those lines upon their face / You may see where you are headed / And it's such a lonely place."
Help The Aged, 1997
Pulp - Help The Aged
-
"No wonder you're looking thin / When all that you live on is lipgloss and cigarettes."
Lipgloss, 1993
Pulp - Lipgloss
-
"The word's on the street, you've found someone new / If he looks nothing like me, I'm so happy for you."
Bad Cover Version, 2001
Pulp - Bad Cover Version
-
"Entertainment can sometimes be hard / When the thing that you love / Is the same thing that's holding you down."
Party Hard, 1997
Pulp - Party Hard
-
"Your skin so pale against the fallen autumn leaves / And no-one saw us but the trees."
The Trees, 2001
Pulp - The Trees