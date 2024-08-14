Jarvis Cocker reportedly teases Pulp are "back in the studio," after he's spotted in Walthamstow

Pulp's Jarvis Cocker at the Eventim Apollo on 28th July 2023. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

An onlooker who spotted the Pulp frontman in the East London borough of Waltham Forest has suggested the band are recording new music.

Jarvis Cocker has teased that Pulp are "back in the studio," according to a passerby who spotted him in East London this week.

According to a post on Walthamstow Resident News, the Pulp frontman was seen in the E17 postcode and suggested that the Britpop band were working on new music.

The Common People singer was captured in a photo credited to Faraz Amer, in a post reshared by local Labour MP Stella Creasy, who wrote: "Walthamstow at it again - yes we are having quite the moment aren’t we …. If you need a local guide @jarvisbransoncocker am available …"

The post itself read: "Look who was in the Stow yesterday.... he said that they were back in the studio!"

It stands to reason that Pulp should be heading back into the studio, since the Sheffield rockers have been enjoying playing new and previously unreleased material on tour.

On Sunday (13th August) the band played Flow festival in Helsinki, where they performed A Sunset - a collaboration with Richard Hawley - live together for the first time after Cocker previously performed the song with him in 2022 at The Leadmill in their hometown.

The song also featured in Cocker's Biophobia project - a 30 minute presentation, which he described as his "attempt to get to grips with nature".

Pulp - A Sunset (Live Debut @ Flow Festival 2024)

Last year also saw the Britpop legends debut Background Noise while at Mexico's Corona Capital Fest, while Hymn of the North, was fittingly given its first live outing during their hometown show at Sheffield Utilita Arena - with a little help from Hawley once more.

Pulp - Hymn of the North **First Play Anywhere** Unreleased and live Sheffield Arena 15 July 2023

Despite their extensive string of live dates - which followed their reunion the same year - Pulp are still planning to tour well into 2025, with Cocker telling NME: "We are playing some more [shows] this year and we will play some more next year".