Paramore's Hayley Williams teases solo shows for 2025

By Jenny Mensah

The lead singer of Paramore has shared a birthday message with her fans.

Hayley Williams has discussed playing solo live dates next year.

The Paramore singer released her debut solo album Petals For Armor in 2020 and intended to tour the record the same year, but her plans were scuppered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, it looks like the Still Into You singer will try to go back out on the road as a solo artist, five years later than originally intended.

Williams, who also released a second solo effort entitled Flowers For Vases/Descancos in 2021, teased on her Instagram Stories on her 36th Birthday: "I’m going to try and finally play some shows next year that would’ve happened nearly 5 years ago now."

Referencing the pandemic, she added: "That is, if the world doesn’t f***ing stop before then."

Thanking her fans for their birthday wishes, the rocker said “It’s beautiful to feel seen and celebrated”.

Reflecting on the past year, the Aint It Fun singer shared: “35 felt like tilling soil and throwing little seeds down. Waiting, waiting, waiting to see. 36 is exciting and a little scary, already. So much to hope for. I’m still in the dirt, ready for whatever might grow. Fruit?"

Paramore released their last studio album in 2023 entitled This Is Why, which included the title track, The News and Running Out Of Time as singles.

The band also supported Taylor Swift's The Era's Tour this year and covered Talking Heads' Burning Down The House as part of their Stop Making Sense tribute album.

