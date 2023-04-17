Watch Paramore's Hayley Williams cover The Cranberries' Dreams in Dublin
17 April 2023, 16:58 | Updated: 17 April 2023, 17:13
The clip, which sees Paramore cover the Cranberries classic, while on the Irish leg of their UK and & Ireland tour.
Hayley Williams performed a cover of The Cranberries' Dreams.
The band were playing a headline show at Dublin's 3Arena on Thursday 13th April when the singer paid tribute to the Irish band with an acoustic cover of their 1993 single.
Watch the performance, which Williams encouraged the crowd to sing along to, here:
Paramore covering ‘Dreams’ by The Cranberries in Dublin 🇮🇪— The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) April 16, 2023
Amazing cover 😍 pic.twitter.com/8cA6WJG4ku
The performance was especially poignant as since Paramore had last performed in Ireland back in 2027, the Limerick-band's singer Dolores O'Riordan had sadly passed away on 15th January 2018.
Williams thanked the crowd and admitted she'd been dreaming of performing the song with them for years, calling their contribution the "stuff of legend".
The moving performance came half-way through the band's 21-song set, which included hits from across their career such as Decode, Aint It Fun and Still Into You alongside the tracks from the band's most recent album This Is Why.
The gig also gave saw Williams give her Crystal Clear song its live debut and well as Crave, which they chose to end their set.
Paramore, Dublin debuting Crave ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qkqu3FUGUE— KELI🌻 (@iamkelithomson) April 13, 2023
See the setlist for Paramore's Dublin gig on 13 April:
- You First
- The News
- Playing God
- That's What You Get
- Running Out of Time
- Caught in the Middle
- Ain't It Fun
- Liar (live debut)
- Crystal Clear (Hayley Williams song) (live debut)
- Still Into You
- Rose-Colored Boy
- Baby (HalfNoise cover) (live debut)
- Dreams (The Cranberries cover) (Hayley solo on acoustic guitar)
- The Only Exception
- Last Hop
- I Caught Myself
- Decode
- Misery Business
- Hard Times
- This Is Why
Encore:
21. Crave (live debut)
Paramore continue their live dates across the UK, supported by Bloc Party, with shows that will see them visit Glasgow tonight (Monday 17th April) and will include a show at The O2, London.
See Paramore's remaining 2023 UK & Ireland dates:
- 17th April 2023: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
- 18th April 2023: Manchester, AO Arena
- 20th April 2023: London, The O2
- 22nd April 2023: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
