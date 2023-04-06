Hayley Williams thanks Paramore fans for championing their “rebirth” on 10th anniversary of self-titled LP

Paramore have celebrated 10 years of their 2013 album. Picture: Zachary Gray / Press

The Paramore lead singer has taken to Instagram to mark 10 years after the release of the band’s self-titled album.

Hayley Williams has thanked fans for allowing them room to take risks and sticking with them amid the “reality-show style drama” of the band.

Paramore - who consist of the lead vocalist alongside Zac Farro and Taylor York - took to social media on the 10th anniversary of their self-titled chart topper to reflect on the journey of the band.

The This Is Why rocker said: “10 years ago we put out a record that took a lot of guts and self-determination to make. Mainly because after losing 2 members of the band there was so much discourse around whether or not the band could make anything worthwhile - let alone stay together.

“The story of Paramore has been rife with reality show-style drama. Well, until the last 6 or 7 years. It's really great to be able to look back from where we are now, knowing the story didn't end when some said it would”

She added: “If all that led to our Self-Titled album hadn't happened, we'd be the most boring band of all time. If we hadn't been forced out of our trauma-bonded comfort zones, we would've never known what we might be capable of."

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter also credited music producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen for allowing the band to “expand” their sound and also thanked her fans for accepting a different version of them.

"Thank you Justin Meldal-Johnsen for expanding our musical vocabulary and believing we could be more than a band from one specific scene. And thank you Carlos de la Garza for engineering the shit out of the album. Thank you Ken Andrews of Failure for mixing it, singing backups on it, and being a musical hero to us.

“Taylor and I wrote these songs having no idea if people would accept a reformed, more liberated version of Paramore.

“Our fans not only accepted but championed our rebirth. Thank you for allowing us the room for creative risk and for keeping this story going. We love you. Paramore forever. H”.

Paramour's self-titled album was released on 5th April 2013 and included the singles Now, Daydreaming, Aint It Fun and Still Into You.

It marked the first album without guitarist Josh Farro, the only album without drummer Zac Farro and is the final LP to include bassist Jeremy Davis before his departure in 2015.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and hit the top of the charts in the likes of theUK, Ireland and more.

Meanwhile, Paramore's latest record This Is Why was released on 10th February this year, featuring the band's first ever title track and the likes of The News and C'est Comme Ça.

