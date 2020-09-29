Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory? for YouTube singalong event

The full (What's The Story) Morning Glory? celebrations have been revealed . Picture: Press/Jill Furmanovsky

The band's second album will be celebrated with a special singalong and a new video which sees Noel Gallagher return to Rockfield Studios this week.

The seminal Oasis album - which included hits in - celebrates its 25th anniversary this week, which will be marked by a number of special events the streaming platform including an album singalong.

On the eve of the anniversary of the album on 1 October from 7pm BST Noel Gallagher will appear in a special documentary, where he returns to Rockfield Studios in Wales - the studio where the album was recorded - to share his memories and reflect on the album's legacy.

View the trailer for Oasis - Return To Rockfield here:

On Friday 2 October - 25 years to the day the band's second studio album was released - the album will be played out in full with a special album playback singalong event from 6pm BST.

Fans will be invited to join the celebration and recreate October 1995 at home, sharing their pictures and videos using #SomeMightSing and #MorningGlory25, with contributions being shared via Oasis’ social media channels.

Added to that Oasis enthusiasts have been able to enjoy new HD versions of the album's classic singles, with exclusive merchandise launched at the same time.

The band's 25th anniversary re-release bundle has already been revealed, and Radio X are giving you the chance to win one for yourself in our competition.

Meanwhile, Radio X are set to mark 25 years since the release of seminal album with a day of celebrations.

The Manchester band's second studio album was released on 2 October 1995, spawning anthems such as Roll with It, Wonderwall, Don't Look Back in Anger, Morning Glory and Champagne Supernova.

Join us this Friday 2 October - a quarter of a century later to the day - where we'll play the album IN FULL with Dan O'Connell from 1pm, and hear from some of our favourite artists on what the record meant to them.

Then, from 7pm, we'll then celebrate all things Liam and Noel Gallagher with interview clips, performances and more in a special Watch Party on Facebook and YouTube.

They'll also be loads more to get stuck into throughout the day as we delve into the meaning behind some of the album's most epic songs and give you the history behind THAT iconic artwork.

Tune into Radio X on Friday 2 October to celebrate 25 years of Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory?