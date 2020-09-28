Radio X to celebrate 25 years of Oasis album (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

28 September 2020, 10:37 | Updated: 28 September 2020, 10:41

(What's The Story) Morning Glory? Oasis album artwork
Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory? is 25 years old on Friday 2 October 2020. Picture: Press

Join us to celebrate the Manchester band's seminal album on Friday 2 October with a listening and watch party. Get the full details here.

Radio X is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the seminal Oasis album (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

The Manchester band's second studio album was released on 2 October 1995, spawning anthems such as Roll with It, Wonderwall, Don't Look Back in Anger, Morning Glory and Champagne Supernova.

Now, a quarter of a century later, we plan to celebrate it in the best way we know how; by playing out the mighty album and and much, much more!

Join us this Friday 2 October where we'll play the album IN FULL with Dan O'Connell from 1pm, and hear from some of our favourite artists on what the record meant to them.

But that's not all...

Listen via Global Player, the official Radio X app

From 7pm, we'll then celebrate all things Liam and Noel Gallagher with interview clips, performances and more in a special Watch Party on Facebook and YouTube.

They'll also be loads more to get stuck into throughout the day as we delve into the meaning behind some of the album's most epic songs and give you the history behind THAT iconic artwork.

Tune into Radio X on Friday 2 October to celebrate 25 years of Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Can't wait to see you there!

