Liam Gallagher reveals reason he doesn't mind wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to assert he wouldn't be staying in amid the coronavirus pandemic, but has stood by wearing a mask.

Liam Gallagher has revealed one of the reasons why he doesn't mind wearing masks.

The former Oasis frontman has been outspoken when it comes to some of the Government's measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he's never seemed to particularly knock the use of face coverings.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, he railed against the idea that over 45s should stay in and pledged to go out with his mask on.

Over 45s now gotta stay in fuck rite off I’m of out with my mask on what you gonna do bout mother fucker LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 26, 2020

When a fan suggested he "dropped" the face covering, he argued that it was great for walking around with anonymity, replying: "I don’t mind the mask mooch about no f****er knows who you are sweet as".

I don’t mind the mask mooch about no fucker knows who you are sweet as — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 26, 2020

The outspoken rocker also seems to have practiced what he preached, by being spotted out and about in London with a face covering while out with his eldest son Lennon.

Since they rarely agree on anything, it's no surprise that Liam's comments are in conflict with those of his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer got tongues wagging earlier this month when he revealed he refused to comply with the Government's guidance when it came to mask wearing.

Speaking on the Matt Morgan podcast, the Manchester singer said: "There's too many f**king liberties being taken away from us now. I've been in shops today. [They said], You have to wear a mask. Says who?"

He went on: "I choose not to wear one. If I get the virus, it's on me. If every other c**t's gonna wear a mask, I'm not gonna catch it off them. And if I've got it, they're not gonna catch it off me. I just think it's a piss take."

READ MORE: Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher right?

Meanwhile, Radio X are set to celebrate 25 years since the release of seminal Oasis album (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

The Manchester band's second studio album was released on 2 October 1995, spawning anthems such as Roll with It, Wonderwall, Don't Look Back in Anger, Morning Glory and Champagne Supernova.

Join us this Friday 2 October - a quarter of a century later to the day - where we'll play the album IN FULL with Dan O'Connell from 1pm, and hear from some of our favourite artists on what the record meant to them.

Then, from 7pm, we'll then celebrate all things Liam and Noel Gallagher with interview clips, performances and more in a special Watch Party on Facebook and YouTube.

They'll also be loads more to get stuck into throughout the day as we delve into the meaning behind some of the album's most epic songs and give you the history behind THAT iconic artwork.

Tune into Radio X on Friday 2 October to celebrate 25 years of Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory?