Oasis share unseen footage of Live Forever at Knebworth ahead of film release

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher at Knebworth. Picture: Roberta Parkin/Redferns/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The performance, which comes alongside commentary from Noel Gallagher, has been shared ahead of the documentary's release this month.

Oasis have today released a never before seen performance of Live Forever ahead of their upcoming documentary.

The video, which comes ahead of the release of their documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996, sees the Manchester band play the single at their iconic Knebworth gig- alongside commentary from Noel Gallagher.

The former Oasis guitarist and songsmith says: “We were a pretty decent band the night before I wrote Live Forever but it was indie music. The day after I wrote Live Forever, we were gonna be the biggest band in the world. I knew it.”

Watch the video here:

Oasis Knebworth 1996 charts the Manchester band's two record-breaking nights at the outdoor venue, which took place on 10 and 11 August 1996 to over a quarter of a million fans.

Directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott, it marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most iconic live concerts in British history, letting the music and fans' experiences to drive the narrative.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is also set for a worldwide cinematic release on 23 September 2021.

Tickets are on sale here.

READ MORE - Oasis Knebworth 1996 film: Trailer, UK cinema release date and tickets

Liam Gallagher said: “Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90’s. It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

Noel Gallagher simply said: “I can’t believe we never played Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!”

The film is produced by Black Dog Films for Kosmic Kyte Ltd. Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher serve as executive producers.

It is financed and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment and will be released theatrically by Trafalgar Releasing.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles' Who Are You? guest supported Oasis at Knebworth