Chris Moyles' Who Are You? guest supported Oasis at Knebworth

By Radio X

Today's very special edition of Who Are You? features none other than Andre Barreau, who used to be in The Bootleg Beatles.

This week saw a very special guest take part in The Chris Moyles Show's Who Are You?

Today marks a whopping 25 years since Oasis played their iconic gigs at Knebworth, so we thought who better to be a mystery guest than someone who was there at the iconic gig?

Andre Barreau took on the role of George Harrison in Beatles tribute band The Bootleg Beatles for 35 years and was there when they supported Oasis at the first night of their Knebworth shows.

The band, which were established in 1980 played a 30 minute set which included some Beatles favourites and the song Helter Skelter, which the Manchester outfit went on to cover later on in their career.

READ MORE: Watch the Oasis Knebworth 1996 trailer

Though they were the first act to open the gig on 10 August 1996, they had the benefit of watching hoards of Oasis fans run from several fields to get the best spot.

Their relationship with Oasis started before Knebworth, though, as the band came across them in Southampton and went on to ask them to stand in for Richard Ashcroft at their Earls Court gig.

Although the Bootleg Beatles are forever part of rock'n'roll history, they actually couldn't stay that night because they had another gig to attend of their own, which involved them playing to a crowd of about 400 people!

Watch the former Bootleg Beatle Andre Barreau talk to Chris Moyles about the epic moment in music history in our video above.

READ MORE - Oasis at Knebworth: the story behind their biggest ever gigs

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.