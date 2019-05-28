VIDEO: Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs reveals if she thinks Oasis will ever reunite

Anais Gallagher and her father former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty

The daughter of the former Oasis guitarist has spoken out about whether she thinks he'll ever reunite with the band and his brother Liam.

Anaïs Gallagher has spoken out about whether she thinks there will ever be an Oasis reunion.

The 19-year-old photographer, who's father Noel Gallagher and uncle is former frontman Liam Gallagher, was interviewed for a podcast recently, where she was asked if she thought the estranged brothers would ever end their feud.

Asked on the Happy Hour Podcast if there was a chance we'd see the Manchester band back together, she replied: "No. I know that’s not what people want to hear and I wish I could be more mysterious like ‘I don’t know, I couldn’t tell you.’ Personally, no I don’t think they will.”

Watch Anaïs, who Gallagher shares with ex-wife Meg Matthews, discuss her father's former band above.

Asked whether she prefers Oasis or her dad's solo music, the model said: “I think they’re both different. Oasis will always bring me that that like joy of ‘oh my god, such great times!’ And like the music is phenomenal."

She added: "At the moment I prefer his solo stuff... mainly because it’s really cool, it’s really interesting and plus I hear it all of the time. Also the songs, I can see what my dad puts into them and like it makes him so happy to make the stuff that he is making. It’s got like a funky 80s vibe at the moment and that’s like really cool.”

Watch another clip from the interview, where Anaïs has talked about being born into money and fame, and how she appreciates the life she has:

Anaïs recently paid tribute to her famous father by dressing up as him during his Oasis heyday.

Donning typical 90s clobber, a brown wig and glasses, while brandishing a mini Union Jack guitar, the model looked the spitting image of her famous father at the height of the Manchester band's fame.

Watch an image which she shared on her official Instagram and captioned: "Did someone say Brit pop ??? (P.s I know my dad wore black trainers)".

Anaïs was joined at the party by Blossoms, who were dressed as the Spice Girls, with Josh Dewhurst dressed as Geri Halliwell, Charlie Salt as Scary Spice frontman Tom Ogden doing a very uncanny version of Posh Spice,Joe Donovan as Sporty Spice and Myles Kellock as Baby Spice.

Watch Noel Gallagher talk about what it would take for an Oasis reunion with Johnny Vaughan:

