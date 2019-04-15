Anaïs Gallagher dressed up as 90s Oasis era dad Noel at a fancy dress party

Anais Gallagher and her Oasis rocker father Noel Gallagher. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The daughter of the former Oasis rocker dressed-up as her famous father for a fancy dress party and looked a dead ringer.

Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs has tickled music fans after her appearance at a party this weekend.

The 17-year-old, who Gallagher shares with ex-wife Meg Matthews, attended a musical-themed fancy dress birthday party this weekend, where she decided to transform to her Oasis legend father himself.

Donning 90s attire, a brown wig and glasses, while brandishing a mini Union Jack guitar, the model looked the spitting image of her famous father at the height of the Manchester band's fame.

Watch an image which she shared on her official Instagram and captioned: "Did someone say Brit pop ??? (P.s I know my dad wore black trainers)".

Anaïs was joined at the party by Blossoms, who were dressed as the Spice Girls, with Josh Dewhurst dressed as Geri Halliwell, Charlie Salt as Scary Spice frontman Tom Ogden doing a very uncanny version of Posh Spice and Joe Donovan as Sporty Spice, Myles Kellock as Baby Spice.

Meanwhile, Anaïs' rockstar dad might have been partied out, after being spotted at the supermarket with a nasty-looking nose injury.

Noel Gallagher spotted with nasty cut on his nose in local supermarket days after Lily James’ star studded party https://t.co/cPMqjvWUO3 pic.twitter.com/k5vO3XjWWQ — SimpleNews.co.uk (@Simplenewsuk) April 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set to play UK and Irish tour dates this summer.

Other than their numerous festival dates across the globe, Gallagher will play The London Palladium on 9 May 2019 and will be playing a very special homecoming gig at Heaton Park on 7 June 2019.

