VIDEO: Noel Gallagher reveals how a fan mistook him for Catatonia

The Black Star Dancing singer told Radio X about the time a fan confused Oasis' music with a song from the Welsh band.

Noel Gallagher has revealed the time a fan mistook one of his songs for a track by Catatonia.

The former Oasis rocker visited Radio X's Johnny Vaughan this week, where he talked about his new Black Star Dancing single and some of the highlights of his career.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer might be responsible for writing some of the most iconic British songs in history, but not everyone is so clear on what's on his list of credits.

Recalling a memorable encounter he had with a fan, he revealed: "I had someone come up to me recently and say, 'You in that band? Oasis?' and I said, 'Yes' and this girl just went, 'It's all over the front page, you give me road rage.'"

Noel Gallagher and Catatonia lead singer Cerys Matthews. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images & Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Black Star Dancing single sees Gallagher delve into a 70s disco sound, which he said in a press release: "manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep AND ZZ Top".

He continued: "I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently ... anyway, it's ‘dope’ … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!”

The EP of the same name, which features five tracks, and is set for release on 14 June 2019.

Gallagher revealed to Radio X that the EP will be followed by two more mini-albums this year, with one having a "Mancunian" sound.

See the tracklist for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Black Star Dancing EP:

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Rattling Rose

3. Sail On

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix)

5. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

