Noel Gallagher's guitar at centre of Oasis split sells for £325,000 at auction

Noel Gallagher with Oasis in Amsterdam in 2009. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Gibson ES-355, which was reportedly wielded by Liam backstage before the Manchester band's Rock en Seine gig, went under the hammer.

Noel Gallagher's guitar, which is considered a symbol of the Oasis split went up for auction.

Last month, it was reported that the Gibson ES-355 was set to go under the hammer and now it has been revealed that it fetched £325,000.

The auction took place at the Artpèges gallery in France, where it was described on their website as a "symbol of Oasis' breakup".

They wrote on their website artpeges.com: "It was broken at Rock en Seine on August 28, 2009 following a violent argument between the two brothers, it was then restored in London by the talented luthier Philippe Dubreuille."

Noel previously claimed the row between him and his brother backstage at Rock en Seine saw Liam wield his guitar around “like an axe”.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer recalled back in 2011: "He nearly took my face off with it... I didn't think it was right for him to be flogging his gear to our fans. There was a massive row about that."

At the time of his departure, the Oasis guitarist and songsmith issued a statement, which read: "It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

In another statement a few days later, titled "Tales From The Middle Of Nowhere", Noel added: "The details are not important and of too great a number to list. But I feel you have the right to know that the level of verbal and violent intimidation towards me, my family, friends and comrades has become intolerable. And the lack of support and understanding from my management and band mates has left me with no other option than to get me cape and seek pastures new.”

Since then, Noel has cited various reasons for leaving the Manchester band, including a fight between Liam and guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs.

He told Radio X: “I had enough when Liam and Bonehead - and this is true - started arguing over a leather jacket. I am not even kidding. I can dress it up more than this, but this is what happened.”

Whatever the reason, Liam's Pretty Green label still seems ever present when it comes to tensions between the band.

According to The Sun newspaper last year, Noel said it was "the beginning of the end" when he gave away free Pretty Green clothes gifted to him by his brother.

“Liam gave us a load of clobber, not just me, he gave the band it," Noel explained. "I went straight to the charity shop and left it in the shop doorway.

“He went mental. He said, ‘If you didn’t want it, you should have just said you didn’t want it.

"It was on the shop mannequin in Barnardo’s a month before it launched. If push comes to shove, that was the beginning of the end."

