Liam Gallagher reflects on Oasis feud with brother Noel: "The good times outweigh the bad times"

Liam Gallagher has reflected on his relationship with brother Noel Gallagher. Picture: 1. Press 2. Press/Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has talked about his estranged relationship with his brother Noel, who he reveals he hasn't seen for 10 years.

Liam Gallagher has called his estranged relationship with his brother Noel Gallagher a "shame" and recalled how he hasn't seen him in about 10 years".

The former Oasis rocker spoked to Esquire magazine as part of their What I've Learned feature, and revealed: "The last time I saw Noel was at a football match about 10 years ago. It’s a shame, isn’t it?"

He added: "The good times outweigh the bad times. I think it’s best to just leave it at that."

Meanwhile, Liam revealed he's still hopeful for an Oasis reunion one day, but he warned fans not to expect it to happen any time soon.

"I like to think Oasis will get back together, but not this week," he said.

"The door is ajar on everything. I wouldn’t be surprised if space aliens landed tomorrow. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were already here.

Although Oasis are considered one of the biggest bands in the world, Liam admitted they could have been much bigger and there were many more places they could have conquered.

The 49-year-old rocker said: "Everyone goes on about us being the biggest. There were plenty of places where we could’ve been bigger.

"We were the biggest thing in England. And we were pretty big in Japan. But we weren’t that big in America, not at all.

"We never played stadiums in Spain. There was a lot more work to be done, so we shouldn’t have split up, because we could have made more records. It’s a shame."

Despite thinking Oasis had much more to achieve, Liam has carved out a successful solo career and is set to play two dates at Knebworth Park next month... which is just as well, because the Manchester rocker believes he was born to do it.

He added: "I do believe I was supposed to be on a stage singing songs. I’ve got some good lungs on me."

