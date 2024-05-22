Watch Nickelback and The Lottery Winners cover Don't Look Back In Anger in Manchester & London

Nickelback and The Lottery Winners paid tribute to the Manchester Arena victims. Picture: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT, YouTube/Oasis, Visionhaus#GP/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The bands played the Oasis song in tribute to the 22 who lost their lives in the Manchester terror attack seven years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nickelback and The Lottery Winners paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack with a rendition of Don't Look Back In Anger.

Seven years ago, the Manchester Arena was targeted by a terrorist at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017, killing 22 innocent victims in the process.

The Canadian rock outfit brought their Get Rollin' tour to the Manchester venue this Monday (20th May). where they joined support act The Lottery Winners in performing the iconic 1996 Oasis anthem, which has since become a symbol of hope after the tragic event.

Watch a clip of the moment, which was shared by the band on their official Twitter and credited to Timothy Hiehle.

The Lottery Winners’ Thom Rylance and Katie Lloyd joined Nickelback’s Ryan Peake to sing the vocals on the track, with the frontman of the Manchester band telling the 20,000-strong crowd: "I just want to dedicate this to the 22 Manchester bees. Forever buzzing".

The bands previously covered the track in Glasgow and also repeated the performance during their show at The O2 London last night (22nd May).

Watch them cover the Oasis classic in London, courtesy of Tom Eames:

Nickelback and The Lottery winners cover Don't Look Back In Anger in London

Nickelback went on to complete their 17-track set in the capital with some of their biggest hits, including Photograph, Rockstar, and How You Remind Me. Read our review of the night here.

Nickelback complete their Get Rollin' UK tour dates on Thursday 23rd May at Birmingham's Utilita Arena before heading to Europe to play shows in The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Austria and more.

Visit their official website for full dates and how to buy tickets.

Meanwhile, Leigh outfit, The Lottery Winners will support Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Wigan's Robin Park on 18th July.

Find out how to buy tickets here.