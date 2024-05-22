Nickelback cover Oasis in banger-filled set at The O2, London: Setlist and review

By Tom Eames

Nickelback remind us just why they're one of the world's biggest (and, whisper it, best-loved) bands.

Yes, yes, it's Nickelback. Insert joke about how they've never been cool, blah-de-blah. But we're guessing if you're here, then chances are you're at the very least intrigued about the appeal of Chad Kroeger and company.

The Canadian rockers returned to The O2 in London on Tuesday (21st May) as part of their Get Rollin' tour, which also takes in shows in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester before continuing across Europe.

Supported by the excellent Lottery Winners, the show was a raucous, high-energy love letter to rock. There aren't many bands who can transfer from power ballads to heavy metal to nostalgic love songs and back again, but Nickelback certainly can.

Nickelback have been performing for nearly three decades, and they always manage to make every night a fun-filled spectacle. They genuinely seem to love what they’re doing, with as much interaction among the band members as with the crowd.

Their setlist included a mix of old and new songs, with added T-shirt cannons, an incredible light show, and the volume cranked up for the heavier songs. You name it, they did it.

Among the highlights included a rendition of Don't Look Back In Anger. The Lottery Winners were invited back on stage, and their frontman Thom shared singing duties with Ryan Peake for the Oasis classic.

Photograph was a rather beautiful moment, as an acoustic number, until the final chorus when the lights and volume were cranked up. Chad even referenced the 'look at this graph' meme. Rockstar was even more fun with a heavily tattooed, shirtless audience member named Craig joining the band on stage. He was far too good at it if you ask us!

How You Remind Me is always a crowd-pleaser and they finished their set with two more classic songs: Gotta Be Somebody and the heavy Burn It to the Ground.

For anyone reading this who still doesn't rate Nickelback, you're missing out...

