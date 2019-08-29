Liam Gallagher pitches “Oasis: The Musical” on Twitter

Liam Gallagher in 2019. Picture: Press/Live Nation PR

On the 25th anniversary of the release of Definitely Maybe, the younger Gallagher has come up with the ultimate storyline for a West End show…

Liam Gallagher has used the 25th anniversary of the Oasis debut album Definitely Maybe to have another dig at his brother Noel - after the elder sibling suggested that the story of the group could be made into a stage musical.

The Sun reports that Noel had been nagged by people about a musical "for the last ten years - and funnily enough Live Forever is always the title.” He admitted that he struggled to come up with a decent storyline, even though a production is planned.

But in repsonse, Liam tweeted: “Oasis the musical: 5 lads from Manchester start a band and take on the world…

“The little 1 who writes the songs turns into a massive c**t sacks everyone except his little brother as he ain’t got the arse

“splits up the band - there’s a story line for ya.”

Oasis the musical 5 lads from Manchester start a band and take on the world the little 1 who writes the songs turns into a massive cunt sacks everyone except his little brother as he ain’t got the arse splits up the band there’s a story line for ya THE END LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 29, 2019

On Wednesday, Liam Gallagher spoke to Chris Moyles on Radio X about marking ten full years since Oasis split after Noel walked out on the band.

He said of his brother: “Wonder where he is in the world. I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a dark room.”

Liam’s new solo single One Of Us features a recreation of his childhood with Noel and other brother Paul, with some cryptic messages referring to Oasis and the split.

Liam Gallagher is to play an intimate gig at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on 21 September - which is also his birthday. He’ll be joined by very special guest Sam Fender.

Tickets for Radio X presents… Liam Gallagher and very special guest Sam Fender will go on sale at 9am on Friday 30 August - have a look here for full details.