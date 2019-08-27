Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender to perform Manchester gig for Radio X

Liam will play a special homecoming show on his birthday and will be joined by one of the UK’s most acclaimed new stars.

Liam Gallagher, one of the world’s biggest artists, is to play an intimate homecoming gig especially for Radio X listeners in Manchester next month.

He’ll be joined on the massive double-bill by very special guest Sam Fender, who will open the exclusive show at O₂ Ritz Manchester on Saturday 21 September.

In this very special gig, Radio X is bringing together one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll stars of our generation with one of the most critically-acclaimed and exciting new talents to break through onto the scene in recent times.

Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender have spent the summer playing to hundreds of thousands of fans, and will perform to just over 1,000 Radio X listeners in this intimate Manchester gig.

The Radio X Presents gig will take place the week after Sam’s debut album Hypersonic Missiles drops, and the day after Liam releases his hotly anticipated second solo album Why Me? Why Not. The gig also falls on Liam’s birthday.

Radio X Presents is Radio X’s series of exclusive gigs which brings the world’s biggest bands and solo artists to play in intimate venues. Previous Radio X Presents gigs have seen the likes of Catfish & the Bottlemen, Stereophonics and Courteeners perform intimate gigs exclusively for Radio X listeners.

Matt Deverson, managing editor of Radio X, said: “Radio X Presents gives our listeners the chance to see some of the world’s biggest artists play in intimate settings, and it doesn’t get much bigger than this!

“Liam Gallagher is one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll stars of his generation, and Sam Fender is one of the most exciting new artists on the planet right now. Both will have just dropped brand new albums – two of the most hotly anticipated releases of the year – and this intimate Radio X gig truly is going to be one of those ‘I was there’ moments.”

O₂ Ritz Manchester, Saturday 21 September (doors 6pm)

Tickets: £40.00 + booking fee (age 14+, under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over)

Tickets on general sale from 9am on Friday 30 August from radiox.co.uk

