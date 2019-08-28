Liam Gallagher’s new video has “hidden messages” for Oasis fans

The clip for One Of Us has been masterminded by the team behind Peaky Blinders - and includes a stack of cryptic comments relating to his old band’s split ten years ago.

Liam Gallagher has revealed that the video for his new single One Of Us features a whole heap of “hidden messages” for Oasis fans to find.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X this morning, Gallagher announced: “There are a couple of hidden little messages in there for all the trainspotters. Hopefully, they’ll have fun.

“It is pretty cool, man. People have got minds that are there to be exploited and stuff, that’s what it’s about.”

The video for One Of Us has been written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Anthony Byrne, who has helmed some of the episodes of the new series, which started this week.

It’s significant that the clip has dropped on 28 August 2019 - which is ten years to the day since Noel Gallagher announced he’d left Oasis, calling time on the legendary Manchester band.

The video shows Liam strolling through the hills surrounding Manchester, through a field full of photos and memories of his family. He’s soon replaced by a young boy, seen walking through the landscape with his two brothers. At one point, grown up Liam exchanges a meaningful glance with the oldest "brother".

Liam has already admitted that the song is about “family, friendship and a sense of belonging”. The lyrics open with the lines “Hey kid did you know, today sixteen years ago, it was you and I for the last time?”

There are numerous cryptic references aside from the three chairs and the date “28.08.09” stencilled on a door.

At point point there’s a fish-eye lens in tribute to the Don’t Believe The Truth album cover, but how about those white horses… and what’s the significance of the black rose dropped in the canal?

Asked by Moyles about the tenth anniversary of the Oasis split, Liam recalled philosophically: ““Ten years ago, all was good in the world. I think we’re doing alright. These things are meant to happen. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, as Taylor Swift says.”

When Chris enquired what brother Noel would be doing on the anniversary, Liam joked: “Shame on him. Wonder where he is in the world. I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a dark room.”

Liam’s video brings to mind the classic video made for the Beatles’ reunion single Free As A Bird in 1995 - which features as many references to Beatle song in five minutes as it’s possible to cram in: