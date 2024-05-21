Oasis fans speculate after official accounts share cryptic teaser

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in 1995. Picture: Niels van Iperen/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

A vintage-looking clip appeared on the Manchester band's official channels this week.

Oasis fans are speculating about an announcement from the band after a cryptic post was shared online.

This Monday (20th May), a video clip was shared on the band's official social media channels without a caption, which sent the rumour mill into a spin.

Some fans noted that the aerial footage features Samwills Studio in Cornwall, where the Manchester band recorded sessions for the seminal debut album, Definitely Maybe, which turns 30 this August.

While most fans have believe the teaser is likely to have something to do with the 30th anniversary of the seminal album, others can't quite help holding out for a bit more.

One fan wrote: "What does this mean lads come on".

Another fan directed his questions at the former frontman directly, asking: "@liamgallagher rasta, what are you up to again?"

While it's unclear whether there will be an official rerelease or boxset, fans don't have long before Liam Gallagher celebrates the album in style with special 30th anniversary dates next month.

The shows - which will see him play the 1994 album in full as well as B-sides from the era - kick off on 1st Just at Sheffield Utilita Arena and will include four nights each at the new Manchester Co-op Live Arena and The O2, London.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.