Oasis fans speculate after official accounts share cryptic teaser

21 May 2024, 16:14
A vintage-looking clip appeared on the Manchester band's official channels this week.
Oasis fans are speculating about an announcement from the band after a cryptic post was shared online.
This Monday (20th May), a video clip was shared on the band's official social media channels without a caption, which sent the rumour mill into a spin.
Some fans noted that the aerial footage features Samwills Studio in Cornwall, where the Manchester band recorded sessions for the seminal debut album, Definitely Maybe, which turns 30 this August.
While most fans have believe the teaser is likely to have something to do with the 30th anniversary of the seminal album, others can't quite help holding out for a bit more.
One fan wrote: "What does this mean lads come on".
Another fan directed his questions at the former frontman directly, asking: "@liamgallagher rasta, what are you up to again?"
While it's unclear whether there will be an official rerelease or boxset, fans don't have long before Liam Gallagher celebrates the album in style with special 30th anniversary dates next month.
The shows - which will see him play the 1994 album in full as well as B-sides from the era - kick off on 1st Just at Sheffield Utilita Arena and will include four nights each at the new Manchester Co-op Live Arena and The O2, London.
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.