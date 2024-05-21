An Oasis exhibition is coming to Salford Lads Club

An Oasis exhibition will take place next month. Picture: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images, Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The unique experience, which will take place at the iconic Manchester building, is being dubbed the "largest ever" Oasis exhibition.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A very special Oasis exhibition is set to take place in an iconic Manchester building next month.

This June, a unique experience celebrating legendary Britpop band is coming to Salford Lads Club for a limited time only.

Dubbed the "largest ever" Oasis exhibition, it's set to feature rare and exclusive memorabilia from the Britpop band, including a collection of Noel Gallagher's six-figure guitar collection.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, memorabilia company Bittersweet Home will host the fan experience, entitled Together We'll Fly, with a series of viewings made available for the general public.

As the described on the Bittersweet Home website, the exhibition - which is sponsored by Propstore, Madchester GioGoi - "covers every release, item, image, and story from 1992-2009, then to current day." It also boasts the largest collection of instruments and stage equipment used by the band and shown together in one place.

Fans can also take a piece of the experience home with them, with signed merchandise available for sale.

The exhibition will be kicked off with a VIP launch party and early exhibition viewing on Thursday 13th June, which will be DJ'd by Radio X's own Sophie Sveinsson.

The series of events will close with two Q&A sessions hosted by John Robb, which will include Microdot's Brian Cannon (the man behind several of the band's artworks) and producer Nick Brine.

The event will raise funds for Salford Lads Club, best known for featuring in an iconic photo of The Smiths, which was taken for the inside cover of their The Queen Is Dead album.

Find out more about the event and book tickets here.

Kyle Dale, Director at Bittersweet Home said: “Never before have we seen such historical items together in one room for any band, never mind a band as globally adored as Oasis. They defined a generation and every generation after, for fans to see this conclusive collection from their earliest demo to their current day solo projects is a true one-off experience.

“This museum worthy exhibition coincides with our last true rock stars Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary shows in Manchester. Let’s hope Liam pops in eh?”