David Schwimmer: Friends reunion is more likely than Oasis getting back together

17 February 2020, 18:01 | Updated: 17 February 2020, 18:20

David Schwimmer and former Oasis rockers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher
David Schwimmer and former Oasis rockers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher.

The Friends star has said there's more chance of the 90s sitcom returning than Noel and Liam Gallagher burying the hatchet.

David Schwimmer has said there's probably more chance of a Friends reunion than an Oasis one.

The US actor has joined forces with Nick Mohammed on the upcoming Sky One show Intelligence, but wherever it goes he can't avoid being asked a certain question.

When quizzed by NME about whether a Friends reunion or Noel and Liam Gallagher reuniting was more likely, Schwimmer responded: “Probably the latter," adding: "From what I understand about Oasis…"

However Nick Mohammed was more positive, saying: "Those two brothers, they can get back together can’t they? Have they fallen out? Oh, is that a big thing?"

Intelligence will premiere on Sky One on the 18th February 2020. 

His co-star might not be aware of the Manchester brothers' huge rivalry, but Schwimmer definitely has his finger on the pulse.

Just this weekend Noel hit out at Liam on social media, and took the opportunity to mock his brother's Once track.

Noel wrote: "Nothing to see here dudes and dollies. Silence is still golden..and just in case you weren’t already aware someone still has a new single out. I believe it’s called “Once” which is the exact amount of times it should be played."

The 52-year-old rocker doubled down on his insult, adding: "It’s still available in all good record shops but mostly in the shit ones. Happy Sunday."

Noel might hate Liam's Once track, but one star who's a huge fan is footballing legend Eric Cantona.

The former Man Utd footballer featured in his video, which sees him play the role of The King, as Gallagher plays The Butler/Chauffeur.

Watch the Charlie Lightening-directed visuals here, which were captured in one continuous shot:

The cinematic video takes place in a grand white house and sprawling grounds, which don't look dissimilar to the late Beatles legend John Lennon's Ascot home.

The collaboration came about as a result Cantona's love for the Why Me? Why Not. album track, which he proved when he shared a video of himself miming and tapping along to the ballad on Instagram.

The video, which begins with the Frenchman wearing spotty socks and tapping his foot to the rousing ballad, was captioned: "When two Manchester legends meet. « Once » my song of the year!"

Watch it here:

