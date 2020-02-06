Liam Gallagher ends German gig after just four songs

Liam Gallagher performs in Stockholm, 2 February 2020. Picture: Michael Campanella/Getty Images

The former Oasis star claims he would have done "more damage" to his voice if he'd carried on.

Liam Gallagher ended his Hamburg show early last night (Wednesday 5 February) due to vocal issues, and admitted he'd have done his voice "more damage" if he had carried on.

The 47-year-old singer was performing at the Alsterdorfer Sporthalle in the German city, but had to cut the show short halfway through the fifth song, Come Back To Me.

Liam wrote on Twitter: "Sorry to everybody who came to the gig tonight in Hamburg. My voice was not there and if I'd have carried on I'd have done more damage to it. I love you all and hope you understand. I'll make it up to you."

Sorry to everybody who came to the gig tnight in Hamburg my voice was not there and if I’d have carried on I’d have done more damage to it I love you all and hope you understand I’ll make it up to you LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 5, 2020

Fans offered their support, with one saying: "Oh no Liam. I'm sure you're more disappointed by these circumstances than your fans. I'm sure your fans understand your voice/health comes first."

Liam is due to play the Ziggo Dome Arena in Amsterdam on Friday (7 February) and has several other dates scheduled throughout the month, including Belgium on Saturday (8 February), before a return to Germany, and further shows in Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and France.

He kicked off his latest run of gigs on 1 February in Oslo, Norway. Liam Gallagher's new single is Once, which features a guest appearance from football legend Eric Cantona.

While Liam is currently on tour, it doesn't look as though he will be reuniting with his brother Noel Gallagher to take their band Oasis back on the road anytime soon.

Earlier this week, Liam claimed he and his brother and bitter rival Noel had been offered £100 million to reunite the group, but alleged the band's guitarist had rejected the offer.

Referencing his solo tune Greedy Soul, Liam wrote: "We've been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well."

The younger Gallagher rocker had quipped: "Wahey we're getting back together Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as f*** he's doing it for nothing me being a desperate **** and have f*** all else going for himself I'm doing it for the cash."

However, Noel has claimed he was "not aware" of such an offer.

He tweeted: "To whoever might be arsed:

"I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock'n'Roll group Oasis.

"I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that's maybe where the confusion lies."