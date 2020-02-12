VIDEO: Chris Moyles HAD to ask David Schwimmer that reunion question

12 February 2020, 19:47 | Updated: 12 February 2020, 19:49

David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed star in Sky One's upcoming comedy Intelligence, but Chris had to ask the Friends star just one question.

David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked all things Intelligence - which is their forthcoming Sky One comedy.

But there's no way Chris Moyles could have interviewed the famous Friends actor without asking him one of the most important questions on everyone's lips.

Not a day goes by that a former cast member from the hit 90s show isn't asked if it will be reprised, so Chris thought he couldn't let the chance slip from his fingers.

Watch our video to see Chris ask David Schwimmer the all important reunion question, with a little twist, and see the Friends star's response above.

Elsewhere in the interview we find out more about about Intelligence, and find out about Nick Mohammed's past as a one-time pick-pocket!

Intelligence will premiere on Sky One on the 18th February 2020. 

Watch the first look trailer for Intelligence here:

VIDEO: David Schwimmer Recreates Blackpool Beer Theft, Pleads Innocence

QUIZ: Which Friends Character Are You?

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles went live to Andi Peters doing "plop plops" in Hollywood

Chris Moyles caught Andi Peters doing "plop plops" in Hollywood
Chris and Dom en route to the Prize Dump in York

Watch Chris and Dom deliver a car full of prizes to York!

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump On Your Doorstep

The moment Chris and Dom discovered where the final Prize Dump winner lives...
Chris and Dom try on a tiny cycling top

WATCH: When Chris and Dom tried on TINY cycling gear...

Ben Elton tells Chris Moyles how he gave Blackadder a new lease of life

WATCH: How Ben Elton gave Blackadder a new lease of life

Latest On Radio X

Sam Fender and Elton John at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

How did Sam Fender and Elton John become friends?

Sam Fender

Kasabian's Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno live

"A good day in the office": Kasabian share clip of Serge Pizzorno making new music in the studio

Kasabian

Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill and The Strokes Julian Casablancas

Kings of Leon and The Strokes to headline Sziget Festival 2020

Sziget Festival 2020

Björk in 2016

Björk and Groove Armada to headline Bluedot Festival

Festivals 2020

Sleeper announce reissue of Smart album and headline UK tour

Sleeper announce 25th anniversary reissue of debut album Smart & co-headline UK tour

Music News

Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill album artwork

Jagged Little Pill: The story of Alanis Morissette's seminal 1995 album

Features