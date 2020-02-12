VIDEO: Chris Moyles HAD to ask David Schwimmer that reunion question

David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed star in Sky One's upcoming comedy Intelligence, but Chris had to ask the Friends star just one question.

David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked all things Intelligence - which is their forthcoming Sky One comedy.

But there's no way Chris Moyles could have interviewed the famous Friends actor without asking him one of the most important questions on everyone's lips.

Not a day goes by that a former cast member from the hit 90s show isn't asked if it will be reprised, so Chris thought he couldn't let the chance slip from his fingers.

Watch our video to see Chris ask David Schwimmer the all important reunion question, with a little twist, and see the Friends star's response above.

Elsewhere in the interview we find out more about about Intelligence, and find out about Nick Mohammed's past as a one-time pick-pocket!

Intelligence will premiere on Sky One on the 18th February 2020.

Watch the first look trailer for Intelligence here:

