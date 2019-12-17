WATCH: Eric Cantona sings along to Liam Gallagher's Once, his "song of the year"

The Manchester United football legend shared a video of himself enjoying Gallagher's track on Instagram.

Eric Cantona has filmed himself enjoying Liam Gallagher's solo music.

The ex-Manchester United footballer took to Instagram to share a video of himself with the former Oasis frontman's Once track, which is taken from his second solo album Why Me? Why Not.

The video, which begins with him wearing spotty socks and tapping his foot to the rousing ballad, was captioned: "When two Manchester legends meet. « Once » my song of the year!"

Watch his video above.

Gallagher, who was tagged in the post, responded in the comments section, writing: "I always knew you were cool c’mon you know LG x".

Eric Cantona and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images & Press

"Load of w***": Liam Gallagher reacts to performance being "cut off" in Melbourne

Liam might have given Man City football rival and Man Utd legend Cantona his seal of approval, but he's still not happy with his estranged brother Noel, who branded new Oasis fans "little pr**ks".

He told Guitar.com: "I just need to get away from it for a bit. So I don't think I'll start to make an album seriously 'til 2021.

"The thing is, there's a generation now, between 15 and 18 years old, that have just got into the Oasis thing. They've never heard most of what I've done, that's for sure.

"But really, they have no idea what was going on before. So for those little pr**ks, I'll take great pleasure in ruining their days."

The comments outraged brother Liam, who tweeted: "For someone who honestly - and I mean HONESTLY - thinks he’s the Paul McCartney of his generation... is seriously deluded. Imagine Macca saying all new Beatle fans are pr**ks.

"Sorry rkid, you need more than a year off. You are an embarrassment to the family."

For someone who honestly and I mean HONESTLY thinks he’s the Paul McCartney of his generation is seriously deluded imagine Macca saying all new Beatle fans are pricks sorry rkid you need more than a year off you are an embarrassment to the family LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 15, 2019

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals the last thing George Michael ever said to him

Those hoping for an Oasis reunion might have a long while to wait, but there's plenty of chances to see Liam play solo dates next year.

The Shockwave singer is already confirmed to headline several British festivals, with Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT, Latitude Festival, and Belfast Vital 2020 all booked.

If there wasn't enough chances to see Liam Gallagher next year, he's also confirmed a homecoming gig at Heaton Park.

The Burnage boy will return home to play the 600 hectare park on Saturday 12 June 2020, with support acts still to be announced.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher honoured with personalised packet of Tayto crisps after Dublin gig

