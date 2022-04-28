Bonehead shares thanks for "love and support" after revealing tonsil cancer diagnosis

Bonehead has thanked everyone for their love and support after revealing he is battling tonsil cancer. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis guitarist - who also performs as part of Liam Gallagher's solo band - took to Twitter to share his gratitude for the response to the news of his tonsil cancer diagnosis.

Bonehead has thanked his followers and fellow artists for their "love and support".

The former Oasis rhythm guitarist, whose real name is Paul Arthurs, announced that he had been diagnosed with tonsil cancer earlier this week and was blown away by the response.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday 27th April, he wrote: "Thank you so much for all your messages of love and support, it’s a massive help. I can’t reply to you all but I’ve read every one, and it means so much. My turn to throw the love back at you now. Thank you and I’ll see you when I finish my treatment".

Thank you so much for all your messages of love and support, it’s a massive help. I can’t reply to you all but I’ve read every one, and it means so much. My turn to throw the love back at you now. Thank you and I’ll see you when I finish my treatment ❤️❤️❤️ — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) April 27, 2022

The Manchester rocker, first announced the news the previous day in a statement which he shared on social media.

It began: "Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon. I'll keep you posted how it's going".

He added: "I'm gutted I'm missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going, I'll see you soon xxx".

Former Oasis forntman and life-long pal Liam Gallagher showed his support, writing: "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x".

Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2022

Bonehead is credited with being one of the founding members of the legendary Manchester band.

In the late 1980s, while working as a building contractor, he started a band called The Rain with his friends Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan, Tony McCarroll and Chris Hutton, which would later go on become Oasis when the latter was replaced by Liam Gallagher.

Bonehead's course of treatment likely means he will miss Liam's shows across the summer, including his two iconic dates at Knebworth on 3rd and 4th June, which were set for the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

