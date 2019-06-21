Why Noel Gallagher hates Matt Morgan's taste in music...

Watch the former Oasis rocker and Black Star Dancing singer explain why he thinks Matt's taste is "dogs**t".

Matt Morgan, Gordon Smart and Noel Gallagher backstage at Heaton Park, June 2019. Picture: Radio X

Noel Gallagher hates Matt Morgan's taste in music.

The former Oasis rocker took part in an exclusive Radio X interview before his Heaton Park gig, where he discussed why he's not keen on the music suggested to him by his good friend.



Noel explained: “I was out with him one night in Amsterdam and he went, ‘Aw mate’ - he always says ‘Aw mate’ - 'I think you’ll really like this band called Bigelf. They’re like Led Zeppelin meets Pink Floyd.'”

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer went on: “I went, Oh right! And I got this thing and it was shit fucking rock music. He said what about the track Money? It goes ‘Money, It’s Pure Evil’. It was actually the musical personification of dogshit.”

Matt Morgan isn't the only person who Noel has taken aim at this month, also despairing of new music and Lewis Capaldi in particular.

The Scottish singer-songwriter took being "slagged off" by Noel on the chin and gave the most hilarious response ever on Instagram Story.



Not one to be outdone, Noel Gallagher reacted to the Someone You Loved singer's response, calling him a "daftie" and suggesting he inject some "joy" into his songs.

He included a video of his own, which showed his eldest son Donovan singing along to Capaldi's No.1 track mockingly.



Noel's former Oasis bandmate and estranged brother Liam has even got in on the action.

Asked by one of his 1.7million followers if he's a fan of Capaldi he joked: "I do now".

I do now — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 18, 2019

Since then, responding to a tweet from The Official Charts, which revealed his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent will slip from the top of the charts, Capaldi joked: "This is all your fucking fault @NoelGallagher".

This is all your fucking fault @NoelGallagher https://t.co/ygOrVjmXu1 — Lewis Crapaldi (@LewisCapaldi) June 20, 2019



