WATCH: What was Noel Gallagher's most expensive mistake?

Did you hear the one about the luxury item that the High Flying Birds man has only looked at once in 20 years? Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan are all ears in this hilarious clip.

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he spent over £100,000 on a vintage Jaguar car… despite not being able to drive. In fact, he’s only had it out of the garage once in the past twenty years.

The former Oasis man sat down with his old mates Matt Morgan and Gordon Smart backstage before his Heaton Park show last week (7 June) to chew the fat and roll out the anecdotes.

Gordon asked the superstar what his most expensive mistake was, to which Noel replied:

“My £110,000 Jaguar. I think it’s got 12 miles on the clock and just sits in the garage. It’s been there since the 90s.”

David Gandy drives a Mark II Jaguar not unlike Noel Gallagher's expensive mistake, here in May 2019. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Gallagher explained that he bought the vintage motor with the spoils of his run of hit albums - from 1994’s Definitely Maybe, 1995’s (What’s The Story) Morning Glory, through to the massive seller Be Here Now in 1997.

He recalled: “I thought when I became a fully-blown rock star, I was gonna need a car.

“I’d heard about this firm that buy old vintage car chassis and put a modern car inside them. So I got a Mark 2 Jaguar from 1967, the year I was born. But they take about 18 months to two years to build, so I thought I’ll easily will have learned to drive in two years.”

You can see where this is going, can’t you?

Noel went on: “I was in the kitchen one day and this low-loader pulled up outside the house with this car on the back. I was putting the kettle on, thinking: fucking lovely car, that. I’m gonna get one of those, one day. And the guy knocked on the door and said Mr Gallagher? Your car! I’d forgotten that I’d bought the car.”

Always the passenger: Noel pictured with wife Sara in the back of acab in 2010. Picture: Sylvia Linares/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gallagher revealed that his wife Sara MacDonald took the snazzy convertible out for a spin recently - the first time the car saw fresh air in two decades.

“She just drove it the once and said, How long have you had this?” he revealed. “We just happened to be near the garage it was in - it was like going to visit an old auntie. Let’s go and have a look at the Jaguar!”

Asked by Matt and Gordon if he’d ever considered learning to drive in order to enjoy his motor, Noel admitted: “I’d be too impatient. Even when I’m in the back of a car, I’m on the verge of getting out, in traffic and just going up to people and knocking on the window and saying ‘You fucking moron!’”

