Lewis Capaldi slams Noel Gallagher for end of No. 1 album chart reign

Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns & Roberto Panucci/Corbis via Getty Images

The Someone You Loved singer has hilariously blamed the former Oasis rocker for his debut album falling off the top spot.

Lewis Capaldi has added to the banter between himself and Noel Gallagher.

This week has seen the Scottish singer-songwriter in a light-hearted exchange of words with Oasis rocker, after he criticised his music in an exclusive Radio X interview.

Now, responding to a tweet from The Official Charts Company, which revealed his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent will slip from the top of the charts, Capaldi joked: "This is all your fucking fault @NoelGallagher".

See his tweet here:

This is all your fucking fault @NoelGallagher https://t.co/ygOrVjmXu1 — Lewis Crapaldi (@LewisCapaldi) June 20, 2019

It all started when Noel took park in a in a recent Radio X interview backstage ahead of his Heaton Park gig on Friday 7 June and criticised the singer.

When asked what he thought of new music, the Holy Mountain singer said it was "fucking wank" and called out the Scottish singer specifically, asking: "Who the fuck's that idiot?"

Over the weekend, Lewis reacted hilariously to the namecheck, posting a series of videos which saw him overjoyed at being mentioned by the Oasis rocker.

He also took the time to wish Noel a Happy Father's Day and even share a link to his new Black Star Dancing EP.

Watch him action below:

Not one to be outdone, Noel Gallagher reacted to the Someone You Loved singer's response, calling him a "daftie" and suggesting he inject some "joy" into his songs.

He included a video of his own, which showed his eldest son Donovan singing along to Capaldi's No.1 track mockingly.

Watch it here:

WATCH MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals his most expensive mistake

Noel's former Oasis bandmate and estranged brother Liam has even got in on the action.

Asked by one of his 1.7million followers if he's a fan of Capaldi he joked: "I do now".

I do now — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 18, 2019

Watch our original interview with the Ballad of The Mighty I singer, backstage at Heaton Park: