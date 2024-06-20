Noel Gallagher's Man City font design collab causes stir

Noel Gallagher has collaborated with Manchester City on a new font for their kits. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press, Michael Regan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has worked on a on his beloved Manchester City Club Font for 2024-2025 and it's cause quite the reaction.

Noel Gallagher and Man City have unveiled their collaboration on a new Club Font and it's definitely prompted some reactions.

The Oasis legend is known for being a life-long supporter of the football club and his project with them has divided fans over its aesthetic.

The famous Manchester club shared a selection of images of the new-look typeface with the famous players names emblazoned on the back of their kit, alongside the caption: "Our 24/25 Club Font, designed in collaboration with @NoelGallagher, is out now!"

Our 24/25 Club Font, designed in collaboration with @NoelGallagher, is out now! ✍️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 19, 2024

Fans weren't shy with their responses on the design, with one branding it: "it looks like rugrats".

Aspiring football and boxing writer Matt added: "Looks like my 1 year old designed it.."

MJ Simpson added helpfully: "It looks like it was done with a marker pen at 4.58pm on a Friday."

However, the reaction hasn't been all negative, with one fan calling it "fire" and another "cool."

One X user went as far as to call it "FONTastic".

Football and music fans alike may be divided over the new Man City font design, but we reckon Noel can't be too down about a club who have now won the Premier League a total of eight times.

But it wasn't always so easy being a Man City supporter as Noel recalls. Speaking to The Athletic, the Council Skies singer talked about how being in the biggest band offered some consolation for his teams poor results.

“The only saving grace was that Oasis were f***ing massive," he told the outlet. "That was the only thing we could take comfort from: City are s***… but at least we’re the biggest band in the world."

The Manchester rocker also revealed that he has to explain to his youngest son what it was like when Man City weren't managed by Pep Giardiola or hadn't been bought by Sheikh Mansour.

“When I explain it to Sonny, my youngest lad, I think the perfect analogy is: ‘If you want to know what it used to be like, look at Everton’,” he said.

The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer added: "If City hadn’t been bought by Sheikh Mansour, it would have been takeover after takeover, all sorts of f***wits coming in, failure and broken promises.

"I look at Everton at the bottom of the league, points deductions, and I think: ‘There but for the grace of God go us’. Because that would have been us, or possibly even worse."