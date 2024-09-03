Definitely City: Noel Gallagher launches new clothing line for Man City F.C.

Noel Gallagher has teamed up with Man City F.C. once again. Picture: Press/Mitch Ikeda

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis rocker has launched a new clothing range for his beloved football club, inspired by Oasis’ 1994 debut.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher has designed a new clothing range for Man City Football Club, inspired by Oasis’ Definitely Maybe album.

The Manchester musician and the football team have revealed a new clothing line, entitled Definitely City, which will be released on 12th September.

The range includes a zip up top, polo shirts and a sky blue shirt - inspired by Man City’s home colours, of course - which you can see in all their glory blow.

See the Don't Look Back In Anger singer posing in one of his wares below:

DEFINITELY CITY 🎸🔜



Coming Soon | 12.09.2024 pic.twitter.com/IeGnnlCmAN — City HQ (@City_HQs) September 2, 2024

The Oasis rocker appears in a video for the range, in which he says: “I loved City before I loved anything. I was into City before I was into music. I was into City before I knew what music was.”

Definitely City. Coming 12.09.24. — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 29, 2024

The rocker also appeared to confirm reports that their latest collaboration it will include a design of the third team kit inspired by Oasis’ debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last Friday (August 30).

“Definitely Maybe it’s never lost its magic to me," he went on. "I mean it spawned a great football kit so you know its legacy lives on."

Noel also poses with gaffer Pep Guardiola in what looks like a take on the house on the artwork for the seminal album.

The snap was captioned: "Definitely maybe the most City connection ever",

Definitely maybe the most City connection ever 👀



Coming 12.09.24. pic.twitter.com/dBKKgARuBn — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 2, 2024

READ MORE:

The new line comes after the Oasis rocker took part in a collaboration with his beloved football team on their new kit font for 24/25.

It’s fair to say the design prompted a mixed reaction, with many likening the typeface to Rugrats or something their kid could have made up.

However, there's no doubt that the most popular collaboration of late has been Noel and Liam’s decision to reunite and get the Britpop band back together.

After years of speculation, the Some Might Say rockers are set to play dates across summer 2025, with 17 shows confirmed in the UK & Ireland.

Their shows kick off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and include five dates each at London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park.

Oasis billboards tease dates in US and beyond

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

READ MORE: